The Minnesota Twins will look to continue their domination over the Chicago White Sox when they meet in an American League Central Division matchup on Wednesday afternoon. It will be the first game of a doubleheader. Minnesota posted an 8-6 win over Chicago in 11 innings on Monday, before Tuesday's game was postponed due to rain. The Twins (52-39), second in the division behind the Cleveland Guardians, have won nine consecutive games over the White Sox (26-67), including all eight this season. Chicago, which is 9-30 during the day this year and fifth in the division, has lost three in a row. The White Sox lead the all-time series 1,184-1,121, including a 629-522 edge in games played at Chicago.

First pitch from Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago is set for 2:10 p.m. ET. Minnesota is a –149 favorite on the money line (risk $149 to win $100) in the latest Twins vs. White Sox odds, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 7.5.

Twins vs. White Sox money line: Minnesota -149, Chicago +130

Twins vs. White Sox over/under: 7.5 runs

Twins vs. White Sox run line: Minnesota -1.5 (+110)

MIN: The Twins have hit the money line in 45 of their last 71 games (+10.80 units)

CWS: The White Sox have hit the game total under in 19 of their last 34 games at home (+3.95 units)

Why you should back the Twins

Minnesota is expected to send right-hander Bailey Ober (8-4, 4.12 ERA) to the mound. Ober has started 17 games this year, and has pitched 94 innings, allowing 80 hits, 43 earned runs and 23 walks, while striking out 100. Ober has won his last three decisions and is coming off a 12-3 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Thursday. In that game, he allowed seven hits, three runs – one earned – with eight strikeouts. He earned a win on May 1 over the White Sox in a 10-5 win. In that game, he went six innings, allowing six hits and four earned runs with three strikeouts.

Shortstop Carlos Correa is among Minnesota's top hitters. In 72 games this season, he is batting .303 with 16 doubles, two triples, 12 homers, 46 RBI and 49 runs scored. He homered in the Twins' 11-inning win on Monday. He enters the game on a 10-game hitting streak. He was 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI in an 8-3 win at Arizona on June 26 to get the streak started. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back the White Sox

Right-hander Erick Fedde (6-3, 3.13 ERA) is expected to start for Chicago. Fedde won his last outing, an 8-2 victory at Cleveland on July 3. In that game, he tossed six innings, allowing three hits, one earned run and three walks, while striking out three. He pitched against the Twins at Minnesota on April 23, receiving a no-decision. In that outing, he went six innings, allowing just three hits and one earned run with no walks and 11 strikeouts.

Offensively, first baseman Andrew Vaughn is among the White Sox's top hitters. In 85 games, he is batting .241 with 17 doubles, 11 homers, 43 RBI and 33 runs scored. He has hit safely in three consecutive games and in nine of the past 10. In the last series against Minnesota from April 29 to May 1, he was 5-for-13 (.385) with a double and two RBI in the three-game set. See which team to pick here.

How to make Twins vs. White Sox picks

