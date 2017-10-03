Twins vs. Yankees AL Wild Card live stream info, TV channel, time, starting pitchers: How to Watch the 2017 MLB playoffs

Twins vs. Yankees, AL Wild Card Game

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 3

First Pitch Time: 8:09 p.m. ET

Location: Yankee Stadium -- New York

Starting Pitchers: Ervin Santana (16-8) vs. Luis Severino (14-6)

TV Channel: ESPN (check local listings)

Online Stream: Watch ESPN

It's finally October, which means that competition for the Fall Classic is getting underway. Tuesday's AL wild-card matchup will feature the Minnesota Twins (85-77) and the New York Yankees (91-71) in the Bronx. The Yankees are currently at -245 according to Oddsshark. The Yankees barely lost out to hated rival Boston for the AL East, coming in two games behind them, whereas the Twins had the dubious honor of playing in the same division as the Cleveland Indians, who finished with the best record in the American League and the second-best record in baseball.

The Yankees are riding a wave of young talent, headlined by the likes of Aaron Judge and Gary Sanchez. With Aroldis Chapman finally returning to form toward the end of the season, the Yankees seem to have all of the pieces in tow to make a run. The Twins, however, eked their way into the AL wild-card spot with a phenomenal end-of-season stretch. Despite taking the second wild-card spot by a respectable five games, they had to win seven of their final 10 to do it. That kind of hot streak certainly fits into the "anything can happen" vibe of October, so despite the Yankees being heavy favorites, the Twins pulling off an upset isn't out of the question.

This will be Severino's first postseason start, but it's nothing new for Santana. Santana has two career postseason starts among eight appearances. Severino has been scalding since the All-Star break. He is 9-2 since the break, and although he'll have his work cut out for him against Minnesota's veteran ace, the 23-year-old has shown throughout the year that his confidence can carry into the late innings and -- indeed -- the late season.