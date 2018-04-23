Twins vs. Yankees odds: MLB picks, predictions for April 23 from model on 7-3 run

The Yankees, coming off a 3-1 series triumph over the Blue Jays, will look to continue their winning ways when they host the Twins in a three-game series starting Monday. First pitch from Yankee Stadium is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Yankees are -204 on the money line, meaning it would take a $204 bet on New York to return $100.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, entered the week on a blistering 7-3 run on its most recent MLB money-line selections. Anybody who has been following it is up big.

The model knows the Twins' pitching has been solid with a collective 3.75 ERA, but the Yankees' bats have been on fire and their team batting average is up to .253.

Minnesota is 8-8 on the season and 3-5 away from home, while New York is 11-9 with a 7-5 record at Yankee Stadium.

Taking the mound for Minnesota will be Jake Odorizzi, who's 1-1 with a 3.38 ERA. He's projected to strike out four Yankees in five innings of work. He'll face Masahiro Tanaka, who's 2-2 with a 6.45 ERA. The computer model is predicting Tanaka to strike out six Twins in six innings.

