Twins win on a walk-off hit batsman, reducing their magic number in the AL Central to seven games
The Twins and White Sox played a wild one on Tuesday night
The Minnesota Twins made history on Tuesday night, becoming the first team to ever have five batters launch 30 home runs in a single season. But that may have been only the second most notable aspect of their game against the Chicago White Sox.
That's because the Twins and White Sox played a wild, topsy-turvy affair that saw:
The White Sox rally to overcome an early 5-0 deficit.
Mitch Garver hit a sacrifice fly to tie the score at 6-6 in the bottom of the 11th.
Marwin Gonzalez hit a two-RBI single to tie things at 8-8 in the 12th.
And Ronald Torreyes secure the win for Minnesota with a bases-loaded hit-by-pitch.
Yes, the Twins were victorious thanks to a walk-off hit-by-pitch -- a plunk-off? Whatever it's called or may come to be called in the future, here's a look at how it went down:
Cleveland also won Tuesday, meaning the Twins couldn't gain as much ground as possible. Still, their magic number in the American League Central is down to seven with 11 to play.
Based on how the Twins won Tuesday, you'd be forgiven if you thought they had this in the bag.
