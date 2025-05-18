The Minnesota Twins lost to the Milwaukee Brewers by a 5-2 final on Sunday (box score), snapping their 13-game winning streak. The loss represented Minnesota's first since Friday, May 2, when the Twins dropped a 6-1 contest against the Boston Red Sox to fall to 13-20 on the year.

The Twins fell behind early, with the Brewers building a 4-0 lead through the first three innings against starting pitcher Zebby Matthews (recalled prior to the game to make his season debut at the big-league level). Minnesota would plate the next two runs -- one on a Royce Lewis home run, the other on a Brooks Lee single -- before heading into the eighth trailing by a 4-2 margin.

It's worth noting the Twins almost tied the game in the top of the eighth inning, when Lewis nearly notched his second home run of the afternoon. Unfortunately for the Twins, Brewers center fielder Jackson Chourio made an impressive, home run-robbing catch. Take a look at the full sequence below, including Lewis' acknowledgement of Chourio:

The Brewers added another insurance run in their half of the frame courtesy of a Rhys Hoskins sacrifice fly. From there, Trevor Megill was able to close out the win without incident.

The Twins' winning streak goes down as the fourth longest in overall franchise history (including their time as the Washington Senators and Nationals) and the second longest since the team relocated to Minnesota ahead of the 1961 season. Here's a look at the top four streaks:

Senators: 17 games (May 30 to June 18, 1912)

Twins: 15 (June 1-16, 1991)

Senators: 13 (August 8-20, 1933)

Twins: 13 (May 3-18, 2025)

Incredibly, the Twins gained only three wins on the division-leading Detroit Tigers during their winning streak -- and lost a game on Sunday, as the Tigers defeated the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Twins, now 26-21 on the season, will return home on Monday before beginning a three-game set against the Cleveland Guardians.