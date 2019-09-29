Twins, with 307 home runs, narrowly beat Yankees for single-season team record
New York will try to get revenge in the ALDS
The AL East champion Yankees entered the final day of the regular season with 305 home runs to the AL Central champion Twins' 304. On Sunday, though, Aaron Judge was the lone Yankee to go deep, while the Twins homered three times in their loss to the Royals. That means the Twins have edged out the Yankees for the MLB lead for 2019, and they also now own the all-time record for home runs in a season.
Coming into 2019, the 2018 Yankees held the record with 267 home runs. However, the Twins and the current Yankee model long surpassed that mark and not long ago became the first two teams to hit 300 homers in a season. As for the record-setting No. 307, here it is from Jason Castro:
And now for the complete rundown of Minnesota clouts in 2019:
Special shout-out to veteran cloutsman Nelson Cruz, who racked up 41 homers in his age-38 campaign. Obviously, all those home runs had much to do with the Twins' surprising charge to 101 wins this season. It's also a pretty stunning evolution for a team that ranked 12th in home runs a season ago.
Now, of course, the Yankees and Twins will put all that power to the test when they square off the ALDS. Game 1 is scheduled for Oct. 4.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 MLB postseason schedule
The playoffs get underway Tuesday with the NL Wild Card Game
-
Cardinals clinch NL Central with blowout
The Cardinals crushed the Cubs on Sunday to clinch the title
-
MadBum gets ovation in possible send-off
The Giants legend will hit free agency after this season, and it's unclear if he'll return...
-
MLB Sunday: Cards closing in on division
Here is everything you need to know about the day in baseball
-
Top 10 landing spots for Joe Maddon
Maddon, 66 in February, is likely to serve as a big-league manager for a few more years --...
-
MLB manager carousel, tracker
Check back for the latest rumors, firings and hires around the world of baseball