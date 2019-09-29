Twins, with 307 home runs, narrowly beat Yankees for single-season team record

New York will try to get revenge in the ALDS

The AL East champion Yankees entered the final day of the regular season with 305 home runs to the AL Central champion Twins' 304. On Sunday, though, Aaron Judge was the lone Yankee to go deep, while the Twins homered three times in their loss to the Royals. That means the Twins have edged out the Yankees for the MLB lead for 2019, and they also now own the all-time record for home runs in a season. 

Coming into 2019, the 2018 Yankees held the record with 267 home runs. However, the Twins and the current Yankee model long surpassed that mark and not long ago became the first two teams to hit 300 homers in a season. As for the record-setting No. 307, here it is from Jason Castro

And now for the complete rundown of Minnesota clouts in 2019: 

Special shout-out to veteran cloutsman Nelson Cruz, who racked up 41 homers in his age-38 campaign. Obviously, all those home runs had much to do with the Twins' surprising charge to 101 wins this season. It's also a pretty stunning evolution for a team that ranked 12th in home runs a season ago. 

Now, of course, the Yankees and Twins will put all that power to the test when they square off the ALDS. Game 1 is scheduled for Oct. 4

