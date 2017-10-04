Twins-Yankees: Dozier becomes first player to open MLB playoffs with a home run
The first batter of the postseason homered for the first time in history
Each year, one player gets the honor of being the first to take a plate appearance in the postseason. Up until Tuesday night, no player had ever homered in said plate appearance. Twins leadoff man Brian Dozier changed everything with one crack of the bat, crushing a home run off Yankees starter Luis Severino.
Again, this was the first time ever that the first batter of the postseason hit a home run.
Previously there were two home runs from leadoff batters in the first inning of the first game, but they were both from the home team, which happened in the bottom of the first. Those two were Brady Anderson of the Orioles in 1996 and Bob Dernier of the Cubs in 1984.
A fun little nugget here is the previous postseason game also saw a home run to lead it off. Remember? Dexter Fowler led off Game 7 of the 2016 World Series with a home run. It's not enough for a trend yet, but it's worth mention.
The Twins jumped out to a 3-0 lead after Dozier's shot in the first, but the Yankees have scored four unanswered runs through the second, taking the lead on Brett Gardner's solo shot in the second.
Hat-tip: MLB Cut 4
