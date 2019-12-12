Twitter reacts to Anthony Rendon signing seven-year, $245 million deal with the Angels

The MLB Winter Meetings are in full swing, and free agents are flying off the market as they land massive deals. On Wednesday night, Anthony Rendon found his landing spot. The 29-year-old third baseman singed a seven-year deal, $245 million contract with the Angels that takes him from the defending World Series champion Washington Nationals.

Rendon's contract is the tenth largest in MLB history, tied with now-former teammate Stephen Strasburg. The former sixth overall pick has spent his entire career with the Nationals.

Rendon of course is now on the same team as Angels superstar Mike Trout. According to Elias Sports, this is only the second time in league history that a team with a reigning MVP (Trout) will add a player who in the previous season finished top five in MVP voting.

Needless to say, Angels fans are excited.

Twitter was buzzing after the signing, from fans of other teams upset he did not land with them to Nationals fans thanking him for his contribution to the World Series season. Some players chimed in, too. Here are some of the best reactions to the deal:

Angels fans are feeling great about all of this.

ANTHONY RENDON AND MIKE TROUT IN SAME LINEUP pic.twitter.com/Q7jg1dgZ1l — ANTHONY RENDON SZN (@PlsBillyEppler) December 12, 2019

Some are just happy to have a little less competition in their division, too. Rendon is saying goodbye to the NL East and hello to the AL West.

Anthony Rendon out of the NL East? pic.twitter.com/0OdJt0dWxc — SNY (@SNYtv) December 12, 2019

Nationals shortstop Tre Turner did not take the news so well, though. I guess he has to find a new favorite player now.

Another former teammate said his sad goodbyes on Twitter. Baby Yoda's face just about sums it up. This feels like when Spider-Man was saying his last goodbyes to Tony Stark in Endgame (*spoiler alert*), and just like the Avengers, they did win together.

Many decided just to take a moment to thank Rendon for his time with Washington.

Dear Anthony Rendon,



Thank you for everything. We will miss you. Good luck in LA!!



Sincerely,

Washington, D.C. pic.twitter.com/InXVAha3Tu — Hannah 🇺🇸🏒⚾️ (@hannah43_) December 12, 2019

They wished him luck on his California adventure.

Good luck to Anthony Rendon in LA thanks for all the memories and playing a huge part in the Nats World Series! pic.twitter.com/v7qjcfeP1h — Zac (@DCzWall) December 12, 2019

Bryce Harper is somewhere, likely counting his cash, wondering where his love is.

might be a little different when Rendon comes back to Washington pic.twitter.com/Pop1npmDYq — fitz (@efitz11) December 12, 2019

Some fan bases were not so thrilled, like say, Los Angeles Dodgers fans. I mean, he's going to LA, just not that LA.

Me: The #Dodgers are going to sign Gerrit Cole or Anthony Rendon for sure! This is the year!



The Dodgers (and literally me): pic.twitter.com/d0r882Nrbn — David Rosenthal (@_therealdrose) December 12, 2019

This meme is sad enough, it did not need the rain too.

Rendon signing with the Angels is bad news for Kershaw and Dodgers in the freeway series. pic.twitter.com/yXTdWgWWvX — Not Arte Moreno (@NotArteMoreno) December 12, 2019

Others were overjoyed that he was not headed to the Dodgers.

DODGERS DONT GET COLE OR RENDON pic.twitter.com/ImDYm8eqSg — brent but sports (@realbrentreed) December 12, 2019

Live look at Astros fans:

In less than 24hrs, the Yankees signed Cole and the Angels signed Rendon



Astros fans: pic.twitter.com/7cNSgDPpO2 — Emily Nyman (@EmSheDoesIt) December 12, 2019

Even with the addition of Rendon, not everyone thinks this season will be a success for the Angels.

Angels fans when they have Trout, Rendon, Ohtani, Upton, Kluber but still finish in 4th place: pic.twitter.com/aJf14JLyvd — ☃️☃️ 𝕽𝕺𝕮𝕮𝕺 ☃️☃️ (@urshelastan) December 12, 2019

Last season the Angels finished fourth in the American League West with a record of 72-90. For the fifth straight year, they did not qualify for the postseason. They sure have upgraded this offseason, though.