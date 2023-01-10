It's been quite the offseason for free agent infielder Carlos Correa. At two separate points, he had agreements in place to sign with the San Francisco Giants and New York Mets... before failed physicals derailed both deals.

But Correa has a home as of Tuesday. He is closing in on a six-year, $200 million contract with the Minnesota Twins. The deal is pending a physical, which, given what has happened with Correa this offseason, is an important note.

Correa had originally agreed to a 13-year, $350 million deal with the San Francisco Giants. That contract broke down over concerns regarding Correa's lower right leg, which he had surgery on as a teenager. Once the deal with the Giants fell apart, Correa agreed to a 12-year, $315 million pact with the Mets. That also never came to fruition due to a failed physical.

Correa spent the 2022 season with the Twins and hit .291/.366/.467 with 22 home runs in 136 games. The two-time All-Star infielder was a member of the Houston Astros over the first seven years of his professional career and has produced a stat line of .279/.357/.479 during that time.

With Correa closing in on another fairly large contract, Twins outfielder Byron Buxton, Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Chris Bassitt and many more from the baseball world reacted to the news on Twitter.