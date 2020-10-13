Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler made a fashion choice during the NLCS that has not gone unnoticed by fans. His pants appear to be rather tight -- tight enough for the Twitter world to be curious about the choice and tight enough for it to be the topic of a question from a reporter after the Dodgers lost Game 1 to the Braves on Monday night.

When it was brought up by a reporter that "Walker Buehler pants" was trending on Twitter Monday night, the pitcher didn't even let him finish the question before saying, "Probably not the time or place..."

That question concluded the press conference and Buehler walked off.

Looks like we might never get our answer.

The 26-year-old had more to be annoyed at than just people questioning if he put his pants in the dryer at the wrong setting and shrunk them. The Dodgers had just lost to the Atlanta Braves, 5-1. LA gave up four runs in the ninth inning in the frustrating loss.

Buehler allowed three hits and one run in the five innings he pitched. During and after his performance, people on Twitter were trying to figure out why he chose to wear pants that tight and were making jokes about the whole thing.

The question is, will the pants keep getting smaller?

Live look:

This is far from the first time we've seen tight pants on the field.

It takes teamwork.

Those pants could've split at any moment,