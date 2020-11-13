Kim Ng made history on Friday when she was named General Manager of the Miami Marlins. Ng is now the highest-ranking woman in baseball operations among the 30 MLB teams and is believed to be the first woman hired as a GM for a men's team in any major North American professional sports league. She is also the first Asian-American GM in baseball history.

Ng brings over 30 years experience to the job, including roles with the Chicago White Sox, New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers and MLB commissioner's office. She has been part of eight postseason appearances, six league championship series and three world championships.

"I entered Major League Baseball as an intern and, after decades of determination, it is the honor of my career to lead the Miami Marlins as their next General Manager," Ng said in a statement. " We are building for the long term in South Florida, developing a forward-thinking, collaborative, creative baseball operation made up of incredibly talented and dedicated staff who have, over the last few years, laid a great foundation for success."

The Twitter world reacted to the historic hiring, congratulating Ng on the accomplishment, as well as the Marlins