Twitter reacts to Red Sox sign-stealing punishment after MLB investigation concludes

After much anticipation, Major League Baseball's investigation of the Boston Red Sox 2018 alleged sign-stealing has concluded and punishments have been handed down. The Red Sox have been stripped of their second-round draft pick in 2020 and replay operator J.T. Watkins is banned through the 2020 playoffs and is not allowed to perform replay duties during the 2021 season.

Former Red Sox manager Alex Cora is banned from MLB until the end of the 2020 postseason, but that punishment is in regards to his involvement in the Houston Astros scandal.

Boston's punishment is significantly less severe than the one the Astros received for their sign-stealing scheme, and some believe the Red Sox should have received harsher penalties .

Naturally, when the news of the punishment dropped, Twitter had things to say. Here are some of the best reactions:

The Red Sox released the following statement:

The #RedSox today released the following statement from President & CEO Sam Kennedy in response to Major League Baseball’s report: pic.twitter.com/FLEMdwzgfI — Red Sox (@RedSox) April 22, 2020

Some people are not happy with how light the punishment is, or with the job commissioner Rob Manfred is doing.

So you’re telling me this is all the punishment the Red Sox get as second time offenders??? Manfred is a coward for not holding all clubs to the same level of accountability. What a joke of a commissioner https://t.co/POczN5Gm1u — Jeff Pena (@jefepena) April 22, 2020

Rob Manfred, coming out of quarantine, to address the Red Sox punishment pic.twitter.com/NBQY0pYaNX — Jake Montgomery (@JakeM0NTGOMERY) April 22, 2020

Many MLB fans are really not thrilled.

Alex Cora was one of the ring leaders and he gets a slap on the wrist? You gotta be kidding me!! — Brent D. Coley (@bdcoley3) April 22, 2020

Red Sox fans are just glad they can move on, and look at this punishment as exoneration.

All this time and the Red Sox’s punishment is to lose a 2nd round pick??? What a waste. Essentially exonerated. 2018 World Series Champs. — Will Rommell (@willrommell4) April 22, 2020

"We're onto 2021." - Everyone in Boston

Cora and the Sox essentially exonerated for 2018. No reason not to bring him back in 2021, right? https://t.co/EvNt0qJHF4 — Logan Reardon (@LoganReardon20) April 22, 2020

Sox fans are already counting down the days.

In 254 days, it will be 2021, and the Red Sox can bring back Alex Cora if they so choose. — Gabrielle (@gfstarr1) April 22, 2020

Mookie and Cora back in 2021? Who says no?

Mookie Betts and Alex Cora returning to the Red Sox clubhouse in 2021 pic.twitter.com/wVUjnMGpkJ — ✯ 𝓷𝓭𝓻𝓮𝔀 🤠🍊 (@PreacherJudah) April 22, 2020

A live look at the Red Sox and Cora once he's allowed back:

The Red Sox welcoming Alex Cora back in 2021 pic.twitter.com/MppcOanH63 — Nick Parco (@nick_parco) April 22, 2020

The 2020 MLB season has yet to start due to the coronavirus pandemic, and there is no way of telling when sports could resume. Rumors of holding games in a central location have been swirling, but no decision has been made yet.