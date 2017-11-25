Two teams reported to have made offers to Indians reliever Bryan Shaw
Two teams reported to have made offers to Indians reliever Bryan Shaw
Morning News and Notes for Saturday, November 25, 2017
Bryan Shaw is not waiting for the reliever market to be set, according to the article below by Hoynsie - he is ready to sign ASAP. Shaw is a workhorse and his role as a durable reliever who can retire both right- and left-handed batters will be hard to fill. However, what Shaw receives in free agency will likely be even harder for the budget-conscious Indians to match.
Indians News
Two teams have made offers to Cleveland Indians free agent reliever Bryan Shaw | cleveland.com - Two teams have made multiyear offers for the durable Shaw, according to Hoynsie. One team is believed to be the Mets.
Why the 100-win Indians, Astros and Dodgers could be better in 2018 - SweetSpot- ESPN - What makes our three powerhouses so scary to the rest of baseball is that all three could be even better in 2018.
Will nomadic ends to Jim Thome and Omar Vizquel's careers hurt Hall of Fame chances? Hey, Hoynsie | cleveland.com - People have questions. Inexplicably, some want them answered by Hoynsie.
Around the League
- JoePos makes the Hall of Fame case for Lou Whitaker
- Chase Utley - new Phillies bench coach?
- Remember LGFT J.B. Shuck? He’s on the move again
- .Hoynsie digs into the misdoings in Atlanta
-
Ex-Phillie Miguel Alfredo Gonzalez dies
Gonzalez was reportedly killed in a car crash in Cuba
-
Bargain MLB free agents on Black Friday
Our Black Friday FA shopping guide includes a starting pitcher, slugger, super sub, and re...
-
Black Friday 2017 deals: NBA, NHL, NFL
Get 15 percent off any order of more than $75 at CBS Sports Shop
-
2017 baseball holiday gift guide
Need a gift for someone who loves baseball? We're here to help as the holidays approach
-
Mariners will pursue Ohtani aggressively
Several prominent Japanese-born Mariners and ex-Mariners have said they will help as well
-
Black Friday MLB deals from CBS
Get your sports fans something that they'll wear all year