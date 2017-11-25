Two teams reported to have made offers to Indians reliever Bryan Shaw

Morning News and Notes for Saturday, November 25, 2017

Bryan Shaw is not waiting for the reliever market to be set, according to the article below by Hoynsie - he is ready to sign ASAP. Shaw is a workhorse and his role as a durable reliever who can retire both right- and left-handed batters will be hard to fill. However, what Shaw receives in free agency will likely be even harder for the budget-conscious Indians to match.

Indians News

Two teams have made offers to Cleveland Indians free agent reliever Bryan Shaw | cleveland.com - Two teams have made multiyear offers for the durable Shaw, according to Hoynsie. One team is believed to be the Mets.

Why the 100-win Indians, Astros and Dodgers could be better in 2018 - SweetSpot- ESPN - What makes our three powerhouses so scary to the rest of baseball is that all three could be even better in 2018.

Will nomadic ends to Jim Thome and Omar Vizquel's careers hurt Hall of Fame chances? Hey, Hoynsie | cleveland.com - People have questions. Inexplicably, some want them answered by Hoynsie.

Around the League