Two top international prospects linked to the Milwaukee Brewers

A potential first baseman with good power potential and a toolsy outfielder.

Baseball America is tracking the 2018 International Free Agents. That group recently played in the Major League Baseball Dominican national showcase. During the event, two top prospects the Milwaukee Brewers are connected to were evaluated by BA.

The first prospect is Erys Bautista, a 6’0” 240 lb (yeah, that’s right) outfielder. BA is quick to compare Bautista to Dom Smith from the Mets, which is a great end game for the prospect. However, they say his swing is long and had many bad swings in batting practice in front of scouts, including a swing that saw his bat fly out of his hands. In game, he hit two doubles in five appearances.

Right now, Bautista is working on playing outfield. He has below average speed with a not-so-great arm that will likely limit him to first base. The 16-year-old has an above average future grade on all of his offensive tools making him a risk worth taking.

Meanwhile, the Brewers were keeping tabs on another outfield, Eduarqui Fernandez standing at 6’2” and 175 lbs. Fernandez is just what the system needs, another toolsy outfielder (sarcasm font). Sarcasm aside, he is touted as a prospect who does nothing exceptionally well but also does nothing poorly. He has natural outfield actions with above-average speed. His bat is described as “sweepy” in the article, causing some bad contact. In the showcase, he went 3-5 with a triple.