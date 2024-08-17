The Los Angeles Dodgers placed right-handed starter Tyler Glasnow on the injured list ahead of Friday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals because of elbow tendinitis. In a corresponding move, the Dodgers recalled lefty Justin Wrobleski from Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Glasnow, 30, is making his second trip to the shelf this summer. He previously missed nearly three weeks in July because of lower back tightness. Acquired from the Tampa Bay Rays over the offseason, Glasnow has compiled a 3.49 ERA (114 ERA+) and a 4.80 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 22 starts.

It's worth noting that Glasnow has already established a new career-high in innings pitched with 134 frames. His previous career best was 120 innings, established last season. Otherwise, Glasnow had cleared the century mark just one other time, with that coming back in 2018.

Glasnow's spot in the rotation is expected to be filled by Bobby Miller, who is slated to start Saturday's contest versus the Cardinals. Miller, 25, hasn't made an appearance in the majors since July 9, having limped to an 8.07 ERA (50 ERA+) in his first seven appearances. Miller hasn't fared much better in the minors compiling a 6.75 ERA in seven combined outings between Double- and Triple-A.

Wrobleski, 24, made his fifth career start at the big-league level on Friday. He entered having amassed a 4.05 ERA (100 ERA+) and a 2.14 strikeout-to-walk ratio over 20 innings. He had not appeared in the majors since a July 27 start versus the Houston Astros. (The Dodgers, it should be noted, were active at the deadline in addressing their rotation, acquiring right-hander Jack Flaherty from the Detroit Tigers.)

The Dodgers came into Friday's game with a 71-51 record on the season, giving them a slim two-game lead in the National League West over both the Arizona Diamondbacks and the San Diego Padres. The Dodgers were up by five games as recently as August 5.