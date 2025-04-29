The Los Angeles Dodgers have placed right-hander Tyler Glasnow on the injured list with right shoulder inflammation. In a corresponding move, the club brought up fellow righty Noah Davis from Triple-A Oklahoma City.

After giving up two runs in the first inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday, Glasnow was removed from the game with what the Dodgers later called right shoulder discomfort. He went out for his warm up pitches before summoning manager Dave Roberts and a trainer. He then left the game and was replaced by Ben Casparius.

Glasnow could be seen rotating his shoulder before a pitch and then react immediately with a shout after releasing.

Glasnow, 31, is 1-0 with a 4.50 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 23 strikeouts against 11 walks in 18 innings this season. He was removed after four innings last start due to lower leg cramps.

"Just making a lot of changes, trying to figure out a way to stay healthy, I think some of the changes led to other things kind of taking over," Glasnow told reporters after the game (per MLB.com). "At this point, I'm just trying to figure out what to do. It's just extremely frustrating."

The Dodgers entered the season with great rotation depth and that depth is being strenuously tested at present. Tony Gonsolin, Kyle Hurt, Clayton Kershaw, River Ryan, Emmet Sheehan, Blake Snell and Gavin Stone are currently on the injured list, leaving Glasnow, Roki Sasaki, Dustin May and Yoshinobu Yamamoto in the rotation. Gonsolin is slated to rejoin the rotation this coming week, but there's still plenty of concern with this group.

With Glasnow now also on the IL, it's possible that Casparius is slotted back into the rotation.