The first year in West Sacramento's Sutter Health Park is not off to the greatest start for the Athletics. The A's are 2-7 at home this year and they've been outscored 62-33 in those nine games. Those home losses, combined with sluggish starts by JJ Bleday and Brent Rooker, have the A's in the AL West cellar early in the season.

It is not all bad for the Athletics though. First baseman Tyler Soderstrom, the No. 26 overall pick in the 2020 draft, is putting together a breakout season, one that really dates back to last season. Entering play Tuesday, Soderstrom is hitting .305/.388/.644 and is tied for the MLB lead with six home runs. Among the pitchers he's taken deep this year: Jeremiah Estrada, Michael King, Logan Gilbert and Bryan Woo. Some of the most dominant pitchers in the sport, those are.

Now 23, Soderstrom made his MLB debut in 2023 and, like so many young players, it was tough sledding initially. He hit .160/.232/.240 and struck out 43 times in 45 games in 2023, and had to start 2024 back in Triple-A. The A's recalled Soderstrom last May and the results came immediately. He homered in his first game back in the big leagues, had three extra-base hits in his first four games, and became a lineup mainstay.

Since being recalled last year, Soderstrom has 15 home runs in 280 plate appearances, a pretty good pace for a young player who played most of his home games in the home run-suppressing Oakland Coliseum during that time. Look at the pitches Soderstrom turned into those 15 home runs. He's shown he can cover and do damage against everything:

Tyler Soderstrom has been able to hit all kinds of pitches for home runs. Baseball Savant

Soderstrom, a left-handed hitter, has turned on fastballs in and yanked them to right field. He's taken breaking balls and changeups on the outer half and driven them to center and left fields. He's hit pitches up, at the belt, in, out, velocity, spin, whatever. A lot of players need a pitch in their happy zone to hit a home run. The game's best power hitters can hit all types of pitches out to any part of the park, and Soderstrom is showing the ability to do that now.

The under-the-hood numbers check out. Soderstrom ranks among the league leaders in exit velocity, hard-hit rate, optimal launch angle, etc. He's also whittled his strikeout rate down to 19.5%, below the 22.6% league average. Soderstrom is making an above-average amount of contact and it is hard contact. It is, well, the kind of contact conducive to a .305/.388/.644 slash line. He's crushing the ball and being rewarded appropriately.



Ground ball % Pulled air % Barrel % (what's this?) 2023 54.2% 12.0% 6.0% 2024 48.9% 12.4% 14.6% 2025 45.7% 23.9% 17.4% MLB average 44.4% 16.6% 7.0%

As a former first-round pick and multiple time top-100 prospect, Soderstrom is not an out-of-nowhere success story. And it's not like he is a late-bloomer either as a high school player drafted in 2020. There were some concerns about his approach, specifically his aggressiveness against breaking balls, as he was coming up through the minors, though Soderstrom has largely put those to bed. Simply put, he's a good young player who is figuring things out at the usual pace.

Formerly a catcher, Soderstrom is now locked in at first base, which present the A's with a bit of a logjam. Nick Kurtz, last year's No. 4 overall pick and their top prospect, is also a first baseman, and he's currently demolishing Triple-A. At some soon the Athletics will have to figure out how to squeeze Kurtz, Soderstrom, and Rooker into one lineup. It is no coincidence Rooker played a game in right field recently after spending most of the last two years as a DH.

How the A's squeeze two first basemen and a DH into the same lineup remains to seen. For now, the A's are starting to put together a nice position player core with Rooker and Lawrence Butler signed long-term, shortstop Jacob Wilson showing promise, and now Soderstrom putting on a power display. He's translating his bat speed and brute strength into home runs against some of the game's top pitchers in the early going this season.