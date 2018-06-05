Ultimate baseball bro Nick Swisher announces Yankees draft a kid named Josh Breaux

Monday night, the 2018 MLB draft opened with the first 78 picks. The draft continues with rounds 3-10 on Tuesday and rounds 11-40 on Wednesday. Here is our pick-by-pick analysis of the first round.

The first day of the draft is broadcast live each on MLB Network each year. Commissioner Rob Manfred announces all first round picks before turning things over to the various club representatives for the subsequent rounds. Among the club representatives this year were Bo Jackson (Royals), Adam Dunn (Reds), and Tommy Lasorda (Dodgers).

Representing the Yankees during Monday's draft broadcast was former big league outfielder Nick Swisher, who played four seasons in the Bronx and currently works in the team's front office as a special advisor. He travels to the club's various minor league affiliates throughout the season to work with prospects. Its a cushy post-playing career gig.

Swisher was able to announce the perfect draft pick Monday night. With their second round pick, the Yankees selected catcher Josh Breaux, pronounced Bro. The ultimate baseball bro announced Breaux. Amazing. Check it out:

But wait! It gets even better. MLB.com ranked Breaux as the 71st best prospect in the draft class. Here is a snippet of their scouting report:

Josh and his older brother Joe teamed to help McLennan (Texas) reach the 2017 Junior College World Series, with Josh ranking among the national juco leaders with 19 homers and 82 RBI, before both were drafted in the 36th round. Joe turned down the Phillies and transferred to Alabama, while Josh returned to the Highlanders as the consensus top juco prospect for 2018.

Josh Breaux has an older brother named Joe. Joe Breaux. Joe Bro.

The MLB draft broadcast can be tedious and a tough watch at times -- the MLB draft just isn't a made-for-TV event -- but Swisher getting to announced a Breaux is just too perfect. That made it all worth it.