The ninth inning of Thursday's New York Yankees-Houston Astros game -- an eventual 8-4 win by the visiting Yankees -- was delayed because of a controversy surrounding the bat of Astros outfielder Taylor Trammell.

After Trammell doubled in the bottom of the ninth to give Houston two on with no outs, Yankees manager Aaron Boone requested that the umpiring crew inspect Trammell's bat, which they did. After the umpires inspected a discolored area on the barrel of the bat and conferred with replay officials in New York, they confiscated it. The bat was then authenticated and turned over to a league official at Daikin Park, presumably for further inspection by Major League Baseball.

Here's a look at the entire sequence:

Yankees reliever David Bednar struggled somewhat with his control after the lengthy delay, and the Astros were eventually able to bring the tying run to the plate. However, he was able to strike out Carlos Correa and Christian Walker to end it and give the Yankees the victory in the rubber match of the three-game series.

After the game, Boone explained the situation to reporters, including why he asked umpires to check Trammel's bat

"It was just something that we noticed this series and asked the league about. You're not allowed to do anything to your bat. I'm not saying he was. I just ... we noticed and the league thought it maybe was illegal too. "The discoloration was on the label, like. I don't know if it was just natural or if it was sand ... I don't know. I don't want to accuse Taylor. I'm not saying anything untoward or whatever."

As for Trammell, he expressed frustration after the game and relayed what he was told about his bat (via MLB.com):

"I've had that bat since I've been here. I've had it for a long time. I usually take BP with it. I use it in games, I use it in [Sugar Land], use it every time I need. The only thing I just don't have a gloss finish on my bat. It's matte. Paint wears down. That's what happened. "I just got word they thought my bat was shaved down too much. To be honest, I have no idea how you shave down a bat. I don't know what it is. I feel kind of defensive right now, more so a test of my character of like I'm going to willingly do that. Just kind of lost on that thing, and if anybody knows me knows I'm never going to cheat any turns or anything like that. I have no idea. That's baffling to me that it was even checked. They didn't like it. Sorry. I used it the first at-bat and it wasn't a problem. I struck out and it wasn't a problem then."

Trammell, who pinch-hit for Mauricio Dubon in the seventh inning and then remained in the game, went 1 for 2 on the night. He's now slashing .208/.314/.356 on the season.

The Astros, 77-64, hold a 3 1/2-game lead over the Mariners in the AL West. The 78-62 Yankees trail the Blue Jays, whom they host for a crucial three-game series starting Friday, by three games in the AL East. They also hold the top wild card spot in the AL.