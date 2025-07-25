The latest Underdog Fantasy bonus code CBSSPORTS2 can be applied to a full slate of online fantasy on Friday, whether it's for MLB, WNBA or soccer. On the diamond, Shohei Ohtani is seeking to homer in his sixth straight game, which would set a new franchise record in Dodgers vs. Red Sox at 7:10 p.m. ET. This is one of many MLB props that can be played with the Underdog Fantasy promo code, which varies by location but includes a potential deposit match of 50% up to $1,000 or Play $5, Get $50. Regardless of your location, using the Underdog Fantasy bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure that you get the best Underdog promo code welcome bonus available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog Fantasy promo code for new users:

Best MLB Underdog Fantasy picks for July 25

Shohei Ohtani, Dodgers, 2.5 Hits + Runs + RBI - Higher

With home runs in five straight games, Ohtani has gone higher with this MLB prop pick with one swing of the bat in each contest. But even if he doesn't homer on Friday, he should still find success at the plate, considering he's hitting .500 over eight at-bats versus Boston's opposing starting pitcher. Currently leading the NL in runs, ranking sixth in hits and seventh in RBI, Ohtani isn't overly reliant on any one of those three stats, which gives him several options to go higher than 2.5. The advanced SportsLine model projects the three-time MVP to finish with 2.7 hits + runs + RBI. Make this prop a part of your MLB strategy at Underdog:

Jazz Chisholm, Yankees, 1.5 Total Bases - Higher (1.08x)

Perhaps no one in pinstripes takes advantage of playing in the hitter-friendly Yankee Stadium more so than Chisholm. He's hitting .308 at the ballpark, compared to .180 on the road, and is averaging 2.3 total bases per game at home. New York hosts on Friday, and Chisholm also has a highly favorable matchup versus Philadelphia RHP, Taijuan Walker, as the Bahamian is hitting .467 (7 for 15) off the pitcher. One could consider picking higher than 2.5 total bases (1.44x) or play it safe at 1.5 TBs.

Nathan Eovaldi, Rangers 17.5 Outs Recorded - Higher (0.87x)

It's not Paul Skenes or Tarik Skubal with the best ERA in baseball, amongst those with 90 innings pitched, as it's Nathan Eovaldi. It sits at 1.58 on the season and is even more microscopic, at 1.06, over his last eight starts. Eovaldi is coming off 7.2 IP -- his second-longest outing of the season, in which he recorded 23 outs. On Friday, he'll go up against a struggling Braves offense that hasn't homered in three straight games and hasn't recorded more than eight hits in four straight.

