All 30 MLB teams will be in action on Monday, which makes it an ideal day to take advantage of the latest Underdog Fantasy bonus code CBSSPORTS2. The latest Underdog Fantasy promo code various by location, but includes a potential deposit match worth up to $1,000 or Play $5, Get $50. Regardless of your location, using the Underdog Fantasy bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure that you get the best Underdog promo code welcome bonus available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog Fantasy promo code for new users:

How to claim the Underdog Fantasy bonus code on Monday

After downloading the Underdog Fantasy app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog Fantasy deposit match bonus.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here. How to enter the Underdog bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information to create an account. Then tap or click the 'Add Promo Code' button. Type in CBSSPORTS2. How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: make a deposit of at least $10 into your Underdog account. If you have a deposit match bonus offer, your deposit balance will be doubled to reflect the 100% match for new users. If you have a Play & Get offer, enter any contest of $5+ to activate your welcome bonus.

Best MLB Underdog Fantasy picks for July 21

Paul Skenes, Pirates, 15.5 Pitching Outs - Higher (1.19x)

Despite his 4-8 record, Skenes is very much in the thick of the National League Cy Young race. The 23-year-old right-hander enters Monday's start with a 2.01 ERA, 0.93 WHIP, and 131 strikeouts in 121.0 innings of work. Pittsburgh is being cautious with Skenes, and has him on a strict pitch count, which has resulted in the two-time All-Star finishing under this number in five of his last six starts. That said, this is a spot where I expect to see Skenes go deep into the game and will be taking him to finish Higher than 15.5 outs on Monday. Pick it at Underdog:

Aaron Judge, Yankees, 1.5 Hits+Runs+RBI - Higher (0.88x)

The reality of this pick is that Judge could clear this number with one home run, which is a very real possibility for the reigning American League MVP. Judge will be facing right-hander Kevin Gausman on Monday, and he has had plenty of success against Toronto's veteran starter. In 43 career at-bats against Gausman, Judge is hitting .372 with six home runs and 12 RBI.

Austin Gomber, Rockies, 15.5 Pitching Outs - Lower (0.79x)

Gomber and the Rockies are hosting the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday night. Gomber has looked solid at times this season, but with this game being played at Coors Field, I expect there to be plenty of scoring early on. Gomber is 0-3 with a 5.65 ERA and 1.60 WHIP this season, and has not recorded more than 15 outs in any of his six starts this season.

Combine picks for a parlay on Underdog Fantasy for a potential payout of 4.96x:

The SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every MLB game, which you can use to help guide you in making MLB picks on Sleeper Fantasy. You can also get MLB props picks from some of SportsLine's top MLB experts like Bruce Marshall, who is 55-45-1 (+1561) on his last 101 MLB picks Check them out and then take advantage of the latest Underdog Fantasy promo code -- CBSSPORTS2.