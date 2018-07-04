Undrafted Nate Orf carried out for curtain call by Brewers teammates after first MLB home run

Orf's homer proved to be the game-winner for Milwaukee

Wednesday afternoon the Brewers kept pace with the red-hot Cubs with a sweep-clinching win over the Twins (MIL 3, MIN 2). Milwaukee has won three straight games and the Brewers have a one-game lead in the NL Central over Chicago, who's won six straight.

The hero on Wednesday? Rookie Nate Orf, who was playing in his third career big-league game. The Brewers signed Orf as an undrafted free agent six years ago, and, as he tells it, he accidentally negotiated his signing bonus down from $1,000 to $500. Ouch.

Wednesday afternoon Orf swatted his first career big-league home run -- it was his first career big-league hit -- and it was an important one. The seventh-inning solo shot off Jose Berrios proved to be the game-winner.

Best of all, after he got done rounding the bases, teammates Manny Pina and Jesus&nbsp;Aguilar carried Orf out of the dugout on their shoulders so he could give the Miller Park crowd a curtain call. Check it out:

That's awesome. Orf spent an awful long time grinding away in the minors, waiting for his moment. He socked a game-winning homer Wednesday and Orf will more than make up for that $500 in lost signing bonus money when he gets his first big-league paycheck this month.

