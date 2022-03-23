On Thursday, New York City mayor Eric Adams is expected to announce the private-sector COVID-19 vaccine mandate will be reversed specifically for performers and athletes in local venues, according to Politico's Sally Goldenberg. The reversal will allow unvaccinated New York Yankees and New York Mets players to play home games.

Here are more details from Goldenberg:

Just last week Adams said there wouldn't be any special carveouts for athletes. "Everyone is focused on the sports area. They're focusing on one person. I'm focusing on 9 million people," the mayor said on March 16. "I'm not looking at one person. I'm looking at my city not closing down again."

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving has been unable to play home games this season because he is not vaccinated. He has played on the road, however, and there have been calls to reverse the private-sector mandate for weeks as a result.

It is not known exactly which Yankees and Mets players are unvaccinated, though it has been strongly implied that Aaron Judge is among them. Judge ducked around a question regarding his vaccination status earlier in spring training.

"I'm so focused on just getting through the first game of spring training," Judge said. "I think we'll cross that bridge whenever the time comes. But right now, so many things could change. I'm not really too worried about that right now."

As part of the new collective bargaining agreement, MLB and the MLBPA agreed players who are unable to play due to vaccine mandates can be placed on the restricted list. They will not be paid or accrue service time.

Opening Day is April 7. The Yankees open the season at home against the Red Sox. The Mets open the season with a seven-game road trip through Washington and Philadelphia. Their first home game is April 15 against the Diamondbacks.

Unvaccinated players will still not be allowed into Canada to play the Blue Jays. Canada is not accepting unvaccinated international visitors and there are no indications the policy will change anytime soon.