Updated look at Braves’ current 40-man roster

Updated look at Braves’ current 40-man roster

Braves have one open spot on the 40-man roster but still have some flexibility.

After Monday’s roster moves, the Atlanta Braves now have 39 players on the 40-man roster. Among those players are eight who are arbitration eligible.

Aribitration Eligibles (8)

Matt Adams, Arodys Vizcaino, Mike Foltynewicz, Sam Freeman, Jace Peterson, Danny Santana, Rex Brothers, Dan Winkler.

Important Dates

December 1 - Non-tender deadline

December 14 - Rule 5 Draft

January 12 - Exchange of Arbitration offers

February 1-20 - Arbitration hearings

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories