Updated look at Braves’ current 40-man roster
Braves have one open spot on the 40-man roster but still have some flexibility.
After Monday’s roster moves, the Atlanta Braves now have 39 players on the 40-man roster. Among those players are eight who are arbitration eligible.
Aribitration Eligibles (8)
Matt Adams, Arodys Vizcaino, Mike Foltynewicz, Sam Freeman, Jace Peterson, Danny Santana, Rex Brothers, Dan Winkler.
Important Dates
December 1 - Non-tender deadline
December 14 - Rule 5 Draft
January 12 - Exchange of Arbitration offers
February 1-20 - Arbitration hearings
