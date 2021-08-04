USA Baseball will face South Korea on Thursday in the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, and at stake will be a spot in the gold medal game against host (and heavy favorite) Japan. Team USA fell to Japan on Monday in extra innings but stayed alive for the gold with a 3-1 win over the Dominican Republic. Earlier in the tournament, Team USA topped South Korea by a score of 4-2. The loser of Thursday's rematch between the U.S. and South Korea will face the Dominican Republic in the bronze medal game on Friday.

Now here's how to watch USA Baseball's game against South Korea:

USA Baseball vs. South Korea

When : 6 a.m. EST on Thursday, Aug. 5 | Where : Yokohama Baseball Stadium

: 6 a.m. EST on Thursday, Aug. 5 | : Yokohama Baseball Stadium TV channel : USA Network | Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

: USA Network | fuboTV (try for free) Odds: TBD

Team USA has qualified for a medal game in each of its six previous Olympic appearances. The U.S. won baseball gold for the first and only time at the 2000 Games in Sydney. South Korea won the last baseball gold medal in 2008 at Beijing.

Of ongoing note is that MLB has not allowed any players on any 40-man roster to participate in the Olympics, which means Team USA is made up of minor leaguers and unsigned/semi-retired veteran players. South Korea and Japan, however, are able to use players from their respective domestic major leagues.

The full tournament schedule (including TV channel and live stream information) can be viewed here.