The Friday sports schedule is headlined by Game 6 of the 2025 World Series between the Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Dodgers, and the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 offers new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $5 or more. There are also eight NBA games taking place on Friday night, including Clippers vs. Pelicans at 10:30 p.m. ET.

SportsLine's proven computer model is backing the Clippers to cover the spread as 11-point favorites, the Blue Jays (+125) to beat the Dodgers, and the Cavaliers (-7) to cover against the Raptors. Claim the latest bet365 bonus code here:

Check out our bet365 promo code review for full details.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times. The model enters Week 9 on a sizzling 45-28 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. The model enters the 2025-26 NBA season on a sizzling 160-118 roll on all top-rated NBA picks, returning nearly $4,000. Since its inception, it has also generated a betting profit of over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college spread football picks, and it enters Week 10 on a profitable 47-33 combined run on money-line and over/under college football picks since the beginning of 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting, college football betting or NBA betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns. Bet games at bet365 here:

Friday's top picks, best bets

Cavaliers -7 vs. Raptors (-105)

Blue Jays +125 vs. Dodgers

Clippers -11 vs. Pelicans (-110)

Combining the model's three picks into a three-leg parlay at bet365 would result in a payout of +738 (risk $100 to win $738). Bet it at bet365 here:

Cavaliers -7 vs. Raptors

Cleveland is opening a three-game homestand after playing its first five games in four different cities. The Cavaliers are coming off a loss to the Celtics on Wednesday, while the Raptors are coming off a 139-121 loss to Houston at home. The Rockets dominated the Raptors on the boards, 53-22. It marked the fourth-straight loss for Toronto, with the last three coming by double digits. SportsLine's model expects a comfortable win for Cleveland, which is covering the spread in 67% of simulations. Bet it at bet365 here:

Blue Jays +125 vs. Dodgers

Toronto has been an underdog in every game of the series, but that has not stopped the Blue Jays from winning three of the first five games. They were +170 underdogs in their Game 4 victory and were +175 underdogs in their Game 5 win, so the betting market has made an adjustment heading into Game 6. However, the model still sees value on Toronto, projecting that the Blue Jays win more than 50% of the time to close out the World Series. Bet it at bet365 here:

Clippers -11 vs. Pelicans

Los Angeles is coming off its worst performance of the season, getting beat by Golden State in a 98-79 final on Tuesday. However, the Clippers are 2-0 at home so far this season, picking up comfortable wins over the Suns and Trail Blazers. They are facing a winless New Orleans team on Friday night. The Pelicans kept it close in their first two games, but they have since been blown out by the Celtics and Nuggets, losing those contests by a combined 66 points. SportsLine's model has the Clippers winning by 17 points on Friday, covering the spread in 64% of simulations. Bet it at bet365 here:

Looking for Week 9 NFL picks?

You've seen the model's best bets for Friday. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for every NFL game here, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.