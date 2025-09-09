With the new and improved bet365 promo code CBSBET365, you can get $300 in bonus bets instantly for online sports betting. The 2025 MLB playoffs are right around the corner, and there are still a handful of divisions and wild card spots that are still being fiercely contested. The Seattle Mariners are clinging to an AL Wild Card bid as they head into a Tuesday night matchup with the St. Louis Cardinals, who are fading in the NL Wild Card race, and that's one of several matchups with at least some playoff implication.

The pitching matchup will be George Kirby vs. Matthew Liberatore, and the latest MLB odds list the Mariners as -205 favorites on the money line, while the over/under is 7.5 runs. With both starting pitchers sporting ERAs above 4.00, the SportsLine Projection Model is recommending over 7.5 runs (-105) as one of its MLB best bets for Tuesday. Kirby's over/under for total strikeouts is 5.5, while Liberatore's over/under for total outs recorded is 15.5.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It enters Week 25 of the 2025 MLB season a profitable 34-25 on top-rated MLB money-line picks. It has excelled making home run prop picks this season, returning more than 60 units of profit.

Best Tuesday MLB picks for bet365:

Mariners vs. Cardinals Over 7.5 total runs (-105)

Nationals (+100) to defeat the Marlins



Guardians (-125) to defeat the Royals

Combining the model's three picks into a Tuesday MLB parlay would result in a payout of +603 (risk $100 to win $603).

Liberatore and Kirby are both former first-round picks with solid stuff, but they've each had a rough go of it lately. Liberatore hasn't registered a quality start since June and Kirby surrendered seven earned runs on 10 hits in just two innings of work his last time out to have his ERA to swell from 3.71 to 4.47 over his last four starts alone. Both teams have quality bullpens but are still in the playoff race to some extent and won't want to exhaust those resources downt he stretch. The model predicts that the over hits in 65% of simulations.

Nationals (+100) to defeat the Marlins

Both teams are out of the MLB playoff picture, so it's really about matchup history, and Nationals starter Mitchell Parker -- despite a 5.87 ERA on the season -- has been solid throughout his career against the Marlins. In six career starts against Miami, he's posted a 3.86 ERA, which is by far his best mark against any of the four teams he's made at least four career starts against. Meanwhile, Marlins starter Adam Mazur is making just his fourth start of the year, has a 5.73 ERA over 15 1/3 innings this season, and has a 6.93 career ERA. The Nationals win outright in 52% of simulations.

Guardians (-125) to defeat the Royals

Both teams are on the fringe of the AL Wild Card discussion and are hoping to play their way back into contention over the final three weeks of the season. However, it's Cleveland that is playing better of late, winning six of its last 10 games while Kansas City is 4-6 over its last 10 outings. Lefties Noah Cameron and Joey Cantillo have both been solid this season, and both teams rank bottom-four in the league in run production, so expect a low-scoring battle. Ultimately, the model has Cleveland winning in 60% of sims.

