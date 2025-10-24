There are ample amount of opportunties for new users to take advantage of the latest etMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, offering up to $1,500 in bonus bets back if your first qualifying wager loses or $150 in bonus bets if your first $10 wager wins. Game 1 of the 2025 World Series gets underway when the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Toronto Blue Jays at 8 p.m. ET, and three college football matchups are set to unfold on Friday, including California vs. Virginia Tech (7:30 p.m. ET) and Boise State vs. Nevada (10 p.m. ET).

Picks from all three of those games are among our MLB and college football best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook today from the SportsLine Projection Model and our team of experts. Get the newest BetMGM bonus code and take advantage of one of the best sportsbook promos. Get started now:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It enters the 2025 World Series a profitable 35-29 on top-rated MLB money-line picks this season. It has excelled making home run prop picks this season, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anybody following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Friday's best bets at BetMGM

Dodgers money line vs. Blue Jays (-154)

California +5.5 vs. Virginia Tech (-110)

Over 51.5 points in Nevada vs. Boise State (-110)

Combining these three picks into a Friday MLB and CFB parlay at BetMGM would result in a payout of +501 (risk $100 to win $501). Bet it at BetMGM here:

Dodgers money line vs. Blue Jays (-154)

"The thing that matters most right now is the pitching of Blake Snell, who has won his last six starts, allowing a total of three runs. This is why he's a -150 favorite, and it might be cheap based on his current form," former Vegas bookmaker and SportsLine handicapper Micah Roberts said. "This guy is pitching his best of the season, maybe career, and it came at the right time to start the playoffs. Not only Snell, but the entire starting pitching staff of the Dodgers is pitching their best of the season cumulatively for the NLCS, leading into the World Series. Snell hasn't allowed a run in his last two starts, both on the road, and pitched a season-high eight innings in his last game at Milwaukee. Back the Dodgers at BetMGM Sportsbook now:

Cal +5.5 vs. Virginia Tech (-110)

"Virginia Tech has played a bit better since the firing of former coach Brent Pry, going 2-2 following an 0-3 start. At 5-2, Cal is a well-coached and solid team that is prone to the occasional lapse," SportsLine college football analyst Josh Nagel said. "Last week, the Bears were rolling early against North Carolina before hitting a sleepwalking mode that nearly cost them the game. Expect them to bounce back with a focused effort against a Hokies club that appears to be fetching too much respect in this number." Back the Golden Bears at BetMGM Sportsbook now:

Over 51.5 points in Nevada vs. Boise State (-110)

These two Mountain West rivals are at opposite ends of the spectrum in recent years, with Nevada going 9-36 since the start of the 2022 season while Boise State is 35-14 in that span. The Broncos aren't likely to make the College Football Playoff like they did a season ago, but the offense has scored 41 points or more in five of its last six games. Meanwhile, the Boise State defense is also giving up 26.1 points per game, and Nevada just scored a season-high 22 points last week. It shouldn't take much of a contribution from the Wolfpack for this over to hit, and the model predicts that it does in 61% of simulations. Back the Over at BetMGM Sportsbook now:

Want more NFL picks for this week?

You've seen some of the model's best bets for Friday. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for every NFL game on the schedule, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.

Also at SportsLine:

You can also see World Series picks from legendary handicapper Bruce Marshall, who is 182-168-3 (+2940) over his last 353 MLB picks. See his best bets right here.