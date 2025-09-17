A full MLB schedule and six games in the UEFA Champions League makes it a perfect day for new users to use BetMGM bonus code CBSSports to receive up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses or $150 in bonus bets if your first bet of at least $10 wins. Inter Milan vs. Ajax at 3 p.m. ET is one of the biggest matches on the Champions League schedule today, as both teams have become staples of this competition. However, it was Inter Milan that made it all the way to the UCL final last season, and the Italian side on the money line (-135) is one of our expert's top soccer picks today.

On the MLB schedule, the Mariners are holding a half-game lead in the AL West entering a matchup in Kansas City with the Royals tonight. Seattle -110 on the money line is also one of our top MLB picks from the SportsLine Projection Model. Before locking in your Wednesday MLB or UCL picks on your favorite betting sites like BetMGM Sportsbook, be sure to check out the rest of the top MLB betting picks and Champions League picks from SportsLine's proven computer model and experts. Click here to get the newest BetMGM promo code and take advantage of one of the best sportsbook promos:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It enters Week 26 of the 2025 MLB season a profitable 34-27 on top-rated MLB money-line picks. It has also excelled making home run prop picks this season, returning nearly 40 units of profit. Anybody following its MLB predictions at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Best Wednesday MLB and UCL picks at BetMGM Sportsbook:

Inter Milan 90-minute money line vs. Ajax (-135)

Mets +1.5 vs. Padres (-189)

Mariners money line vs. Royals (-110)

Combining the model's three picks into a Wednesday UCL and MLB parlay at BetMGM would result in a payout of +407 (risk $100 to win $407). Bet it at BetMGM here:

Inter Milan 90-minute money line vs. Ajax (-135)

"Inter Milan have rebuilt their team since losing 5-0 to PSG in last season's Champions League final," SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green (3-0 on his last three Inter Milan picks) said. "They've made a slow start to the new campaign, but they should have enough firepower to pick up an away win against Ajax. Inter boast two elite forwards in Lautaro Martínez and Marcus Thuram, and that should ultimately prove decisive."

Mets +1.5 vs. Padres (-189)

The Padres hold a pretty comfortable position in the NL Wild Card race, but are still hoping to chase down the Dodgers in the NL West. Meanwhile, the Mets are holding off a late charge from the Diamondbacks for the final NL Wild Card berth and are certainly in the more desperate situation here. Padres starter Nick Pivetta has been great this season (2.73 ERA), but David Peterson has also been good (3.77 ERA), and a potential pitching duel bodes well for playing the run line here. New York covers in 76% of simulations.

Mariners money line vs. Royals (-110)

The Royals have fallen seven games behind the Red Sox for the final AL Wild Card berth, and their playoff dreams are all but dead at this point. Meanwhile, the Mariners are holding on to a half-game lead in the AL West and also still need to put some space between themselves and the Guardians/Rangers to avoid wild-card heartbreak. They'll be the more motivated team, and we're also favoring the better offense in a lackluster pitching matchup, as Bryce Miller (5.59 ERA) takes on Cole Ragans (5.18 ERA). Seattle ranks 10th in runs scored and third in home runs this season, while Kansas City ranks 28th in scoring and 25th in homers. The Mariners win in 61% of simulations.

Want more MLB picks for Wednesday, September 17?

You've seen the model's Wednesday MLB best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for MLB for the rest of the week, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.

Also at SportsLine:

You can also see Wednesday MLB picks from legendary handicapper Bruce Marshall, who is 149-132-3 (+3063) over his last 284 MLB picks. He's already locked in a couple of MLB picks for tonight. See his best bets right here.