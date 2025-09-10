Fans who use the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS on Wednesday will get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses or $150 in bonus bets if your first bet of at least $10 wins. The Guardians face the Royals at 6:40 p.m. ET and are looking for their sixth straight win, plus ground gained in the AL Wild Card race. The SportsLine Projection Model is backing Cleveland on the money line as the -111 favorite (risk $111 to win $100). Logan Allen (7-11, 4.46 ERA) is set to start for Cleveland, and his over/under for total strikeouts is 4.5.

Elsewhere in the league, the model is expecting Wednesday's game between the Phillies and the Mets at 6:40 p.m. ET will hit the Over yet again, eclipsing 7.5 total runs. It also says Cardinals vs. Mariners at 9:40 p.m. ET is a candidate to finish with over 7.5 runs. Before locking in your MLB picks on your favorite betting sites like BetMGM, you'll also want to be sure to check out the top MLB picks from SportsLine's proven computer model. Claim the latest BetMGM promo code here, where new users get up to $1,500 in bonus bets back if their first bet loses:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It enters Week 25 of the 2025 MLB season a profitable 34-25 on top-rated MLB money-line picks. It has excelled making home run prop picks this season, returning more than 60 units of profit. Anybody following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Best MLB picks:

Guardians (-110) vs. Royals on the money line

Mets vs. Phillies over 8 runs

Cardinals vs. Mariners over 7.5 runs

Combining the model's three picks into an MLB parlay at BetMGM would result in a payout of +637 (risk $100 to win $637). Bet it at BetMGM here:

Guardians (-110) vs. Royals on the money line

Cleveland is just 2.5 games out of the last Wild Card spot in the AL and locked in a battle with the Rangers and Mariners -- two teams who are also on winning streaks. The Royals, meanwhile, are four games back and have dropped three straight. Cleveland won the first game of the series 10-2 and the second game 2-0, so they will try to jump on Royals right-hander Jonathan Bowlan right off the bat. The SportsLine model projects Cleveland will be the money-line winner in 64% of simulations.

Mets vs. Phillies over 8 runs

This bet paid out on Tuesday night as homeruns from Kyle Schwarber, Harrison Bader and Otto Kemp propelled the Phillies to a 9-3 victory. The Mets have now lost four straight and are in danger of falling out of the final Wild Card spot, so they should be eager to find the long ball -- although that won't be easy against southpaw Cristopher Sanchez and his 2.60 ERA. The Over is hitting in a whopping 72% of simulations by the SportsLine projection model.

Cardinals vs. Mariners over 7.5 runs

The Mariners are clinging to the final AL Wild Card spot by 1.5 games, and their best bet against an inconsistent Cardinals team is to keep scoring runs. The Over has hit in three of the four games on the current winning streak, including Tuesday night's 5-3 victory. The Over is hitting in 63% of simulations by the SportsLine projection model.

Want more MLB picks for Wednesday?

You've seen the model's MLB best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for every MLB game here, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.