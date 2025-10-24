The Toronto Blue Jays host the Los Angeles Dodgers for Game 1 of the 2025 World Series on Friday night. Dodgers vs. Blue Jays is just one of many enticing options on Friday's sports schedule, which inlcudes games in the NBA, NHL and college football. SportsLine's advanced computer model sees strong value in backing Over 7.5 runs scored for World Series betting, projecting the Over to hit in 67% of simulations as one of its Friday best bets at DraftKings when online sports betting. With the latest DraftKings promo code, new users can get $300 in bonus bets and three free months of NBA League Pass.

The model also sees value in other sports in action on Friday, such as the Houston Rockets to cover as 6.5-point favorites over the Detroit Pistons in NBA betting, and California to cover as 6-point underdogs against Virginia Tech in college football betting for Friday best bets at DraftKings. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins, plus 3 months of NBA League Pass free:

Check out our DraftKings promo code review for full details.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past seven seasons. The model enters the 2025-26 NBA season on a sizzling 160-118 roll on all top-rated NBA picks, returning nearly $4,000. It also went 24-11 (69%) on top-rated NBA against-the-spread picks last season. It enters the 2025 World Series a profitable 35-29 on top-rated MLB money-line picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice or MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Friday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Dodgers vs. Blue Jays Over 7.5 total runs (-115)

Rockets (-6.5) vs. Pistons (-108)

Cal +6 vs. Virginia Tech (-108)

Combining the model's three picks into a Friday parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +593 (risk $100 to win $593). Bet it at DraftKings here:

Dodgers vs. Blue Jays Over 7.5 total runs (-115)

These are two of the top five scoring offenses in baseball this season, with the Dodgers second at 5.09 runs per game and the Blue Jays fourth at 4.93 runs per game going head-to-head to determine the best team in the sport. Both teams showcased their offensive abilities in the League Championship Series as well, with the Dodgers posting five runs in two of four NLDS games, and the Blue Jays averaging 6.6 runs per game over their final five contests. The Blue Jays are starting 22-year-old rookie Trey Yesavage, who didn't make his MLB debut until Sept. 15, as he's barely more than 12 months removed from pitching in college mounds while playing for East Carolina. The model projects the Over to hit in 67% of simulations. Back the Over at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users get $300 in bonus bets and 3 free months of NBA League Pass:

Rockets (-6.5) vs. Pistons (-108)

The Rockets led nearly the entirety of their season opener on the road against the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder before a 125-124 double-overtime loss. But Houston proved night one that it's ready to compete with the best teams in the league after trading for Kevin Durant, who had 23 points on Tuesday. Alperen Sengun dominated with 39 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists and Amen Thompson added 18 points, four rebounds and five assists. Meanwhile, the Pistons opened with a 115-111 loss to the Bulls. The model projects the Rockets to cover in 63% of simulations. Back the Rockets at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users get $300 in bonus bets and 3 free months of NBA League Pass:

Cal +6 vs. Virginia Tech (-108)

Cal improved to 5-2, including 2-1 in the ACC, with a 21-18 victory over North Carolina last week. The Golden Bears never trailed against Bill Belichick's Tar Heels, and the defense forced three turnovers against North Carolina. Cal has forced multiple turnovers in two of its last four games. Turnovers have been the biggest differentiator in the Golden Bears' season, with five forced turnovers over their last two victories, compared to turning the ball over seven times in their last two losses. If the Golden Bears prioritize being careful with the football, they can pull off the upset, or at least keep the score close enough to cover the spread. Virginia Tech is 2-5 this season despite being home in five of those games, going 1-4. Homefield advantage hasn't been much of an advantage for the Hokies, leading the model to project Cal to cover in 56% of simulations. Back Cal at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users get $300 in bonus bets and 3 free months of NBA League Pass:

Want more World Series picks and NBA picks?

You've seen the model's Friday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games on Friday, including NBA, college football, World Series and NHL, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.