There's a full MLB slate on Tuesday, and new users can win big with the latest FanDuel promo code, good for $300 in bonus bets if your first wager of $5 or more wins. You can also use the latest FanDuel promo code to raise your bankroll for more MLB betting. The New York Yankees and Detroit Tigers will meet in an AL showdown at 7:05 p.m. ET, with the Yankees as -156 money-line favorites in today's MLB odds. SportsLine's proven computer model is backing the over of 8.5 total runs to cash in.

The model is also backing the Over (8.5) in Mets vs. Phillies, along with the Mariners (-210) on the money-line on Tuesday. Before locking in your MLB picks on your favorite betting sites like FanDuel, be sure to check out the top MLB betting picks from SportsLine's proven computer model. The latest FanDuel promo code, which offers new users $300 in bonus bets if your first wager of $5 or more wins. Claim that offer here.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It enters Week 25 of the 2025 MLB season a profitable 34-25 on top-rated MLB money-line picks. It has excelled making home run prop picks this season, returning more than 60 units of profit. Anybody following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Best MLB picks:

Tigers vs. Yankees moneyline (-156)

Over 8.5 total runs scored in Mets vs. Phillies



Cardinals vs. Mariners (-210)

Combining the model's three picks into an MLB parlay at FanDuel would result in a payout of +370 (risk $100 to win $370). Bet it at FanDuel here:

Tigers vs. Yankees moneyline (-156)

The Yankees head into this game with some momentum, winning three of their last four outings. This season, New York has gone 39-25 as the home favorite and 61-40 in non-division games. Right fielder Aaron Judge is first in the MLB in batting average (.321), fifth in home runs (43), and ninth in RBI (97). Meanwhile, Detroit has dropped four of its last six games. The model has the Yankees winning this game in 60% of simulations.

Over 8.5 points in Mets vs. Phillies

These two offenses have been very effective this year. The Mets are eighth in the league in runs per game (4.78) and Philadelphia is right behind them at 4.77 runs. New York also ranks sixth in team home runs (197), with the Phillies in the 10th spot (178). The Mets have four players who have at least 75 RBI. Meanwhile, the Phillies have the MLB RBI leader in Kyle Schwarber (120) suiting up. The model has these teams combining for 9.4 total runs in Tuesday's contest and goes Over in 57% of simulations.

Cardinals vs. Mariners moneyline (-210)

Seattle is on a three-game win streak entering this intraleague showdown. They own a 42-27 as the home team and 35-24 as the home favorite for this team. Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh is first in the MLB in home runs (53) and tied for second in RBI (113). In the month of September, he has three dingers and six runs driven in. Meanwhile, St. Louis is 31-39 as the road team and 21-30 as the away underdog. The model has the Packers Mariners winning outright in 70% of the time to provide value on this line at FanDuel.

Want more MLB picks?

You've seen the model's MLB best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for every MLB game here, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.