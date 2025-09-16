Users wanting to bet on the MLB on Tuesday can use the latest FanDuel promo code, good for $300 in bonus bets if your first wager of $5 or more wins. You can also use the latest FanDuel promo code to build your bankroll for MLB, which has 16 games on the slate. Our model is backing the Cubs on the moneyline (+106) vs. the Pirates, along with the Mariners (-142) on the moneyline against the Royals. Before locking in your MLB picks on your favorite betting sites like FanDuel Sportsbook, be sure to check out the top MLB betting picks from SportsLine's proven computer model. The latest FanDuel promo code, which offers new users $300 in bonus bets if your first wager of $5 or more wins. Claim that offer here:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It enters Week 26 of the 2025 MLB season a profitable 34-27 on top-rated MLB money-line picks. It has excelled making home run prop picks this season, returning more than 40 units of profit.

Best Tuesday picks:

Cubs moneyline (+106) vs. Pirates

Mariners moneyline (-142) vs. Royals

Over 7.5 total runs in Phillies vs. Dodgers (-105)

Combining the model's three picks into a three-leg parlay at FanDuel would result in a payout of +585 (risk $100 to win $585).

Chicago has won five of their last six games, including a 4-0 win over the Pirates on Monday. This group is 25-18 in division games and 70-54 with no rest. As for the Pirates, they are 35-50 after a loss and 58-71 with no rest. Chicago has also gone 7-3 against the Pirates this season. The model has the Cubs winning the game in 54% of simulations on Tuesday.

Mariners moneyline (-142) vs. Royals

Seattle is rolling as it enters this contest, winning nine straight games. Meanwhile, the Royals have lost six of their last eight matchups. The Mariners are 60-48 as the favorite this campaign and 44-37 following a win. Kansas City owns a 38-46 record as an underdog. During the month of September, Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh has a .280 batting average with four home runs and eight RBI. SportsLine's model projects that Seattle wins in 60% of simulations.

Over 7.5 total runs in Phillies vs. Dodgers

These teams have plenty of offensive firepower. Los Angeles is second in the MLB in runs per game (5.1), and Philadelphia is in the eighth spot (4.8). Over 7.5 total runs has cashed in seven consecutive games for the Phillies. That number has also gone Over in five of the last six games with Los Angeles. On Monday, Philadelphia beat Los Angeles 6-5. The model projects that these teams combine for 9.6 total runs and has the Over cashing in 69% of SportsLine's simulations.

Want more Tuesday picks?

You've seen the model's Tuesday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for every MLB game here, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.