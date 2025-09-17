Users wanting to bet on the MLB on Wednesday can use the latest FanDuel promo code, good for $300 in bonus bets if your first wager of $5 or more wins. You can also use the latest FanDuel promo code to build your bankroll for MLB, which has 15 games on the slate. Our model is backing the Dodgers moneyline (142) vs. the Phillies, along with the Over in the Angels vs. Brewers (-114). Before locking in your MLB picks on your favorite betting sites like FanDuel Sportsbook, be sure to check out the top MLB betting picks from SportsLine's proven computer model. The latest FanDuel promo code, which offers new users $300 in bonus bets if your first wager of $5 or more wins. Claim that offer here:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It enters Week 26 of the 2025 MLB season a profitable 34-27 on top-rated MLB money-line picks. It has excelled making home run prop picks this season, returning more than 40 units of profit. Anybody following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Best Wednesday picks:

PSG moneyline (-240) vs. Atalanta

Over 7.5 total runs Angels vs. Brewers (-114)

Phillies vs. Dodgers moneyline (-142)

Combining the model's three picks into a three-leg parlay at FanDuel would result in a payout of +353 (risk $100 to win $353). Bet it at FanDuel here:

Paris Saint-Germain moneyline (-240) vs. Atalanta

PSG will begin their title defense. They've had plenty of success against Italian sides, logging just one loss in the last 12 games (five wins and six draws). PSG has also scored a goal in 100 UEFA competition matches. These teams have played one time in history, with PSG taking home a 2-1 win. Ousmane Dembele and Desire Doue are both sidelined for Paris, but they have enough talent to start the season with a win.

Over 7.5 total runs Angels vs. Brewers

The Brewers have one of the best offenses in the league, as they are third in the majors in runs per game (5.11). The Angels are 28th in the league in team ERA (4.86) and have allowed five-plus runs in four of the last five games. Meanwhile, the Brewers have tallied at least eight runs in three of the last four outings. In last night's win, the Brewers scored nine runs on 13 hits. SportsLine's model projects that the Over cashes in 59% of simulations.

Dodgers moneyline vs. Phillies (-142)

The Dodgers are seeking to avoid being swept at home by the Philadelphia Phillies. Philly took the first two games, but the Dodgers have been consistent at home this season. In 2025, Los Angeles is 48-28 as the home team and 46-28 as the home favorite. They also own a 36-30 record following a loss. Meanwhile, Philadelphia has an 11-12 record as the away underdog. The model projects that the Dodgers win this game in 58% of SportsLine's simulations.

Want more Wednesday picks?

You've seen the model's Wednesday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for every MLB game here, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.