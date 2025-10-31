The latest FanDuel promo code offers new users $300 in bonus bets if their first wager of $5 or more wins. That offer provides sports bettors an opportunity to target Dodgers vs. Blue Jays in Game 6 of the World Series, which begins at 8 p.m. ET on Friday. According to the latest MLB odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, the Dodgers are -142 money line favorites, while the over/under for total runs scored is 7.5. There are also eight NBA games on Friday's sports schedule, including Nuggets vs. Trail Blazers at 10 p.m. ET, and three college football matchups.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It entered the 2025 World Series a profitable 35-29 on top-rated MLB money-line picks this season. It has excelled making home run prop picks this season, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anybody following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Best Friday picks

Memphis vs. Rice: Over 48.5 total points (-110)

Memphis ranks third in the American Conference in scoring offense (37.6) and fifth in total offense (439.1). Senior quarterback Brendon Lewis has 1,644 passing yards and 10 passing touchdowns. On the ground, he's added 475 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. Meanwhile, Rice junior running back Quinton Jackson has logged 655 rushing yards and six touchdowns. The over has cashed in three of the last five games for Memphis, and the over has cleared in two straight games with the Owls. SportsLine's model expects that to continue, as the over hits in 70% of simulations. Bet the Memphis vs. Rice over at FanDuel Sportsbook:

Dodgers vs. Blue Jays moneyline (+120)

The Blue Jays have a chance to close out the series in front of their home crowd after taking two straight games on the road. Toronto is 19-8 as the home underdog and 59-30 as the home team. They are also 62-41 following a victory. Considering Toronto has momentum and home-field advantage, SportsLine's model has the Blue Jays winning outright in 52% of simulations. Bet the Blue Jays moneyline at FanDuel Sportsbook:

Nuggets (-4.5) vs. Trail Blazers (-112)

The Nuggets are 3-0 ATS as the favorite and 3-1 ATS in all games thus far this season. Denver has beaten the Trail Blazers in nine of the last 11 games. Center Nikola Jokic is second in the league in rebounds (14.5) and first in assists (11.3) with 20.3 points per game. SportsLine's model has Denver covering the spread in 53% of simulations. Bet the Nuggets to cover at FanDuel Sportsbook:

Want more NBA picks?

