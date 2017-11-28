Using Platoons to Optimize the Cardinals Infield

The Cardinals don't need free agency or trades to improve their team

Hello all. As you resume your daily lives following a holiday of frantically checking for Giancarlo Stanton updates spending time with loved ones while adding a pound or ten (and maybe watching grown men severely damage each other’s brains for your own entertainment), the early flames of baseball’s proverbial hot stove have already begun to kindle.

Seldom are the Cardinals in the offseason limelight, and while they understandably have been, for us writers–and fans–it's easy for the ancillary moves to get lost in the shuffle.

The offseason is a time for clubs to make transactions that they believe will benefit their organization in some manner. But...what if I told you that the Cardinals could upgrade their team without adding any players?

Indulge in my goblet of madness.

I'm sure you are all well aware of the concept of a platoon. When a righty is pitching for the opposing team, a left-handed batter gets the start at the position being platooned. Conversely, a right-handed hitter plays whenever a southpaw is on the mound. Platoons are an easy way to optimize your roster without expending any additional resources.

Before I examine potential platoons the Cardinals could employ, let's take a look at what their infield depth chart might look like if the team used no platoons. (This depth chart was arranged using each player's individual Steamer projections for that specific position.)

This depth chart is exactly what we would expect it to be: straightforward. When ignoring projected lefty/righty splits, the Cardinals have a clear-cut starter and backup at all four infield spots. But there has to be a way to improve upon that 12.6 WAR projection, isn't there?

Lucky for you, there is.

Platoon #1: Starting second baseman

Before both Aledmys Diaz and Jhonny Peralta collapsed, a platoon between Kolten Wong and Jedd Gyorko was something I wanted St. Louis to explore this past season. In 2017, Gyorko's wRC+ jumped from 101 against righties all the way up to 150 versus left-handed pitching. Meanwhile, Wong's subpar 90 wRC+ against lefties rose to 112 against righties. These splits were reflected in the new Steamer projections, with Wong scoring a 3.1 WAR/600 plate appearances against righties; Gyorko a 3.5 against lefties.

There is concern over how Wong would react to a platoon role, but with 72.5% of all starting pitching work over the last five years being performed by righties, he would still be in line to receive the lion's share of the playing time at second.

Besides, I'm just a merciless internet man who spitballs hypotheticals for the sake of winning baseball games. It's what I do.

Platoon #2: Starting first baseman

You might not have seen this one coming. Here's a number that I think gets overlooked: 85. That was Matt Carpenter's wRC+ against lefties in 2017. That's 15% below average. Of course, Jose Martinez won't be the 240 wRC+ machine (that's not a typo) against lefties that he was this year, but he still projects to be the more valuable first baseman when facing a left-handed pitcher (2.5 WAR/600 to Carpenter's 1.5).

Platoon #3: Backup shortstop (sort of)

This is obviously a much more minor upgrade than the previous two–in fact, it only improves the Cardinals' projection at shortstop by four hundredths of a win–but extra value is extra value. While neither Aledmys Diaz nor Greg Garcia project to be better than Paul DeJong in any lefty/righty matchup, the gap between Garcia and DeJong versus righties is 37.54% less than the value lost by playing Diaz against lefties instead of DeJong. This semi-platoon also allows the Cardinals to further optimize playing time at third base.

Platoon #4: The aforementioned shortstop platoon, but at third base

With Gyorko now penciled in as the starting second baseman against lefties, that opens up a ~200 plate appearance vacancy at the hot corner. This playing time will be allotted to Diaz, whose projected 2.9 WAR/600 versus lefties was tops among available players on the roster. (Diaz's projected UZR is 11.2 runs better at third base than shortstop while the positional adjustment at short is only five runs greater.)

While Gyorko would be able to fill the starting job against righties, Diaz edges out Gyorko in projected WAR/600, 2.23 to 2.20. This is likely due to the fact that Diaz's career wRC+ is actually 37 points higher when facing righties while Gyorko's is 24 points lower. Taking sample sizes into account, the projections still prefer both against lefties, but for the purpose of this article I'll adhere to Steamer and name Diaz the starting third baseman against all pitchers. I gave him as many plate appearances against righties as possible before he reached an overall total of 600 (the maximum I allowed myself to allocate to any individual player), with the remaining 100 going to Gyorko, whose projections outdid Garcia's in spite of a disadvantageous platoon situation.

Got all that? Here's a look at the new infield depth chart:

Versus righties

First base: Carpenter (507.5 PAs)

Second base: Wong (507.5 PAs)

Third base: Diaz (407.5 PAs), Gyorko (100 PAs)

Shortstop: DeJong (407.5 PAs), Garcia (100 PAs)

Versus lefties

First base: Martinez (192.5 PAs)

Second base: Gyorko (192.5 PAs)

Third base: Diaz (192.5 PAs)

Shortstop: DeJong (192.5 PAs)

Here is the complete depth chart, formatted to match the original non-platoon image. In parenthesis alongside the raw WAR number at each position is the change in projected WAR after implementing platoons.

Wow. By making absolutely zero roster transactions, the Cardinals can still improve their infield by more than 1.5 wins. Analytical savvy alone can slice into the Cubs' division lead while maintaining the resources needed to upgrade the bullpen, add an outfield bat, or shore up the starting rotation.

That's not to say that our platoon-optimized infield can't be improved. While the projected WAR at third base does increase when instituting platoons, the position does suffer from losing the vast majority of Gyorko's value, including all of it against the lefties he pummels.

Carpenter's projected UZR decreases from 0.0 to -7.8 when transitioning from first base to third, but he recoups that defensive value and then some by netting about 15 runs through a more ideal positional adjustment to his WAR. In this scenario, the second base and shortstop platoons would remain untouched while Carpenter draws all the starts against righties as Diaz still plays against lefties.

This, of course, would leave the Cardinals in need of a left-handed hitting first baseman to pair with Martinez at first. To equal the projected infield WAR from before moving Carpenter to third base, all St. Louis would need is 1.8 WAR out of this acquisition. Even Lucas Duda is projected to accumulate 2.5 WAR if starting at first base against righties. MLB Trade Rumors' annual free agent predictions article pegged Duda for a one year, $6 million contract while FanGraphs managing editor Dave Cameron was only slightly more optimistic with a $10 million deal for one season. I repeat: signing Lucas Duda and doing literally nothing else would raise the Cardinals' projected infield WAR by 2.2 if platoons were put into effect.

Here is maybe my favorite stat from this entire article: if the Cardinals utilized no platoons and traded Gyorko and Wong to the world champion Astros for Alex Bregman and Jose Altuve, that would improve their projected infield by...2.3 wins.

In 2003, the St. Louis Cardinals hired Jeff Lunhow to gain a competitive advantage. To establish themselves ahead of the curve. Fast forward fourteen years and they now run the risk of throwing wins away by, for all intents and purposes, disregarding fact.

I want to thank Jared Cross for granting me access to Steamer's splits and positional UZR projections. Needless to say, this article doesn't come to fruition without his help.