Vanderbilt vs. Michigan Game 3 odds, line: 2019 College World Series picks, predictions from proven expert

Vanderbilt and Michigan square off on Wednesday night in the 2019 College World Series with a national championship on the line. Michigan won Game 1 of this best-of-three series before No. 2 Vanderbilt forced a decisive Game 3 with a 4-1 victory on Tuesday. With a victory on Wednesday, Michigan would earn its first national title since 1962, while Vanderbilt last won it in 2014. First pitch from TD Ameritrade Park Omaha is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. Oddsmakers list Vanderbilt as the -205 money line favorite, while Michigan is going off as the underdog at +185 in the latest Vanderbilt vs. Michigan odds. The over-under for total runs scored is eight.

Thompson has taken into account that Vanderbilt has won a program-record 58 games this season, including a 34 of its last 38. The Commodores' success can be directly attributed to their explosive offense. Vanderbilt enters Wednesday's winner-take-all matchup having scored 570 runs this season, second in the nation. The Commodores are No. 1 in the country in home runs, having hit 99 of them through 70 games. Outfielder JJ Bleday, who leads college baseball in homers with 27, is the catalyst of Vanderbilt's potent offense and will look to make a lasting impression with a national championship title on Wednesday night.

But just because the Commodores boast an explosive offense doesn't mean they're the best value on the Vanderbilt vs. Michigan money line on Wednesday.

That's because Michigan has been sensational in the postseason after being one of the last four teams to make the NCAA Tournament. The Wolverines have made it this far thanks to their pitching staff. In fact, the Wolverines only used three pitchers to get through their first four games at the 2019 College World Series. The Wolverines will send right-hander Karl Kauffmann to the mound on Wednesday night. Kauffman, who was drafted No. 77 overall by the Colorado Rockies in the 2019 MLB Draft, is 4-0 this postseason with a 2.40 ERA.

Offensively, Michigan is led by Jimmy Kerr, who has hit seven home runs in the postseason, including three in the College World Series. The Wolverines rank in the top 12 in multiple offensive categories including doubles (148), hits (679) and runs (485).

