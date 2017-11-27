VEB Podcast #105: The Cardinals Things draft with Benjamin Hochman
We drafted things.
John and Heather are joined by St. Louis Post-Dispatch sports columnist Benjamin Hochman to draft their favorite things about the St. Louis Cardinals. Link--The Vince Coleman interview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yBg3dX7AdSg
