VEB Podcast #105: The Cardinals Things draft with Benjamin Hochman

We drafted things.

John and Heather are joined by St. Louis Post-Dispatch sports columnist Benjamin Hochman to draft their favorite things about the St. Louis Cardinals. Link--The Vince Coleman interview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yBg3dX7AdSg

