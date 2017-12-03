VEB Podcast #106: The VEB Awards--Cardinals edition
In which we give hypothetical awards to actual Cardinals players for being good at baseball.
The Cardinals award results are listed below. Obvious spoiler alert:
MVP
Cy Young
Rookie of the Year
Paul DeJong
-
