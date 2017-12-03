VEB Podcast #106: The VEB Awards--Cardinals edition

In which we give hypothetical awards to actual Cardinals players for being good at baseball.

The Cardinals award results are listed below. Obvious spoiler alert:

MVP

  1. Tommy Pham
  2. Paul DeJong
  3. Carlos Martinez
  4. Yadier Molina
  5. Matt Carpenter

Cy Young

  1. Carlos Martinez
  2. Lance Lynn
  3. Michael Wacha

Rookie of the Year

Paul DeJong

