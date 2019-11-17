Vera Clemente, widow of Hall of Famer Roberto Clemente, dies at 78

Vera Clemente, the widow of Hall of Fame player Roberto Clemente, died on Saturday. She was 78. Clemente was hospitalized in Puerto Rico earlier this month.

"All of us at Major League Baseball are saddened by the passing of Vera Clemente, the wife of legendary Hall of Famer Roberto Clemente," commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement. "As a Goodwill Ambassador for MLB, Vera impacted countless children and extended her family's humanitarian legacy of helping those in need. With grace and strength, she led the way in welcoming players to the fraternity of Roberto Clemente Award winners, the single most prestigious off-the-field honor in our game."

"Vera Clemente was the embodiment of strength, kindness and compassion as she worked to carry on the legacy of charity and humanitarianism established by her late husband, Roberto," MLB chief Tony Clark said in a statement. "The MLBPA and Players throughout the game mourn Vera's loss, and we join Roberto's legion of fans in Pittsburgh, Puerto Rico and around the world in sending along our sympathies to the entire Clemente family."

Pirates owner Bob Nutting released the following statement Saturday night:

"We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Vera Clemente, the widow of the great Roberto Clemente and a cherished member of the Pittsburgh Pirates and Major League Baseball family. "Vera epitomized grace, dignity and strength in the wake of heartbreaking tragedy and loss. Following Roberto's passing, Vera raised their three sons into outstanding men, while also working tirelessly to ensure her and her husband's shared vision of compassion, service and love of others lived on forever. "Vera was an amazing ambassador for the Pirates organization, our city, the game of baseball and their beloved Puerto Rico. It is with very heavy hearts that we send our condolences to Roberto Jr., Luis, Enrique and the entire Clemente family. May they find comfort in knowing that Vera and Roberto are together once again."

Vera served as a goodwill ambassador for Major League Baseball and as chairwoman for the Roberto Clemente Foundation following Roberto's death. She regularly attended the annual presentation ceremony for the Roberto Clemente Award during the World Series.

Roberto and Vera were married in November 1963, following his ninth MLB season, and had three children: Roberto Jr., Roberto Enrique, and Luis. Roberto and four others were killed in a plane crash en route to delivering aid to Nicaragua following an earthquake in December 1972.