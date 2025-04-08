The Seattle Mariners will be without their starting right fielder for the next several months. Victor Robles suffered a dislocation and a fracture in his left shoulder making a catch in the ninth inning of Sunday's game against the San Francisco Giants. The expectation is he will not need surgery, but not a guarantee. If that is the case, the fracture should heal in six weeks, the Mariners say. Robles will then need another six weeks of rehab, so he'll miss 12 weeks minimum.

Here is the catch that sent Robles to the injured list:

A terrific catch, truly, though a costly one. Robles was a revelation after joining the Mariners last June. He opened this season as their leadoff hitter and went 12 for 44 (.273) with three doubles and three stolen bases in 10 games before the injury.

Luke Raley will step into right field while Robles was sidelined, though the Mariners typically do not play the left-handed hitting Raley against lefties. In that case, super utility guy Dylan Moore could man right field against southpaws, with Jorge Polanco at third base. The lefty hitting Dominic Canzone is Seattle's other right field option.

The Mariners are 4-7 earlier this season and they are once again being carried by their starting pitching. They're hitting .208/.312/.347 as a team and have scored no more than four runs in nine of their 11 games.