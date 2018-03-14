Video surfaces of baseball prospect beating girlfriend on surveillance at stadium

Danry Vasquez was released by the Lancaster Barnstormers -- an Atlantic League of Pro Baseball team in Pennsylvania -- after footage of a 2016 incident in which he beat his girlfriend in a stairwell was released. The video was taken in 2016, in Corpus Christi, Texas, when Vasquez was a minor-league prospect with the Astros.

The Astros cut ties with Vasquez two days after the incident. Vazquez was once a promising prospect. He was signed by the Detroit Tigers as an international free agent in 2010. He was only 16 at the time of his signing. The incident occurred when Vasquez was 22, and he is now 24.

The incident occurred at Whataburger Field, the home stadium of the AA Corpus Christi Hooks.The case against Vasquez was reportedly dropped earlier this week after he completed a probation program, according to KRISTV6.

Through an open records request, KRISTV6 obtained the video, which was recently released by the Corpus Christi Police Department. It can be seen below, but be advised, the footage is disturbing.

Vazquez slaps his girlfriend twice, pulls her hair and they walk down the stairs. Vasquez hits her again, gets her glasses, and they leave. He then hits her again at the bottom of the stairwell.

Again, the Astros released him days after the incident. After the video was released, Barnstormers manager Ross Peeples released Vasquez. The team released a statement on Facebook as well.

BARNSTORMERS RELEASE DANRY VASQUEZ The Lancaster Barnstormers have released outfielder Danry Vasquez

"There is no choice but to sever the relationship," said Peeples in the statement. "Neither I, nor the Barnstormers' organization as a whole, can condone or associate with that behavior."