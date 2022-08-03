Legendary broadcaster Vin Scully died on Tuesday at the age of 94. Scully served as the play-by-play voice of the Los Angeles Dodgers from 1950 until 2016, moving with the team from Brooklyn to Los Angeles.

"He was the voice of the Dodgers, and so much more," the Dodgers said in a statement. "He was their conscience, their poet laureate, capturing their beauty and chronicling their glory from Jackie Robinson to Sandy Koufax, Kirk Gibson to Clayton Kershaw. Vin Scully was the heartbeat of the Dodgers – and in so many ways, the heartbeat of all of Los Angeles."

Scully called Dodger games even when the team made their home in Brooklyn. Once the Dodgers relocated to Los Angeles in 1958, Scully did as well and continued to serve as the iconic voice of the franchise.

In addition to his duties with the Dodgers, Scully broadcasted nationally-televised football and golf events for CBS Sports from 1975 until 1982. He also worked on national broadcasts for the likes of Major League Baseball, the NFL and the PGA Tour.

One of Scully's most memorable calls took place in the 1988 World Series when an injured Kirk Gibson slugged a walk-off, pinch-hit home run in Game 1.

As the news of Scully's passing made its rounds, Gibson, Clayton Kershaw, and many other baseball stars -- from the Dodgers and beyond -- paid their respects to the broadcasting icon.