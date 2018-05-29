Viral photo captures Braves fan holding umbrella for on-guard JROTC cadet on Memorial Day in the rain

A photo taken at Suntrust Park on Memorial Day has captured the attention of baseball fans everywhere. While the park was taking recognition of the POW-MIA Chair of Honor -- a chair that stays empty to recognize prisoners of war and those that go missing in action -- a fan stood next to the JROTC cadet that stands by the chair and shielded the young man from the rain.

According to WSBTV, the JROTC member is from Parkview High School, and the honoring of the chair took place during the third inning. Reactions to the photo have been emotional, with fans showing appreciation for both the cadet and the fan. It's a somber moment, but a beautiful one nonetheless.