Logan Michaels, catcher for the University of Virginia, hit his first home run of the season in front of his dad for Father's Day. The dinger kicked off a four-run seventh inning for the Cavaliers as they defeated Tennessee 6-0 in the College World Series.
Michaels said that the person in the stands who caught the catcher's second career home run in 343 at-bats was able to get the ball over to his dad, a three-year pancreatic cancer survivor, which made the moment even sweeter.
What a time for your first HR of the season!!!— Virginia Baseball (@UVABaseball) June 20, 2021
Logan Michaels puts UVA up 1-0! #GoHoos pic.twitter.com/1GyZ8iilwS
"For someone to bring him the home run ball, and obviously for it to happen on Father's Day and at the College World Series - definitely a special moment for our family and for my dad and I," Logan said.
"When I hit that over the fence, I instantly started thinking about my dad. I was sitting in the dugout after it happened and I got pretty emotional. For him to be here, for what he went through in the past, just for him to be able to see that, I couldn't ask for any more."
This reaction 🧡— ESPN (@espn) June 20, 2021
Jeff Michaels, who was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer three years ago, watched his son hit his first home run of the season for @UVABaseball on #FathersDay in Omaha 👏
(h/t @accnetwork) pic.twitter.com/sXFyQyyWow
Virginia will play against the winner of Mississippi State vs. Texas on Tuesday.