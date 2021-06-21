Logan Michaels, catcher for the University of Virginia, hit his first home run of the season in front of his dad for Father's Day. The dinger kicked off a four-run seventh inning for the Cavaliers as they defeated Tennessee 6-0 in the College World Series.

Michaels said that the person in the stands who caught the catcher's second career home run in 343 at-bats was able to get the ball over to his dad, a three-year pancreatic cancer survivor, which made the moment even sweeter.

"For someone to bring him the home run ball, and obviously for it to happen on Father's Day and at the College World Series - definitely a special moment for our family and for my dad and I," Logan said.

"When I hit that over the fence, I instantly started thinking about my dad. I was sitting in the dugout after it happened and I got pretty emotional. For him to be here, for what he went through in the past, just for him to be able to see that, I couldn't ask for any more."

Virginia will play against the winner of Mississippi State vs. Texas on Tuesday.