Vladimir Guerrero Jr. blasts moonshot home run out of minor-league ballpark and into parking lot
Arguably the consensus top prospect in baseball, Vlad. Jr. might just be ready for that callup
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. seems to be healing from that oblique injury well. He's been with the Buffalo Bisons in Triple-A ball for five games, and on Wednesday he blasted his second home run with the team. His slash line with Buffalo is .412/.500/.824. Granted, he only has 20 plate appearances, but one might say that getting on base 10 times out of 20 is pretty good. Our R.J. Anderson has more on his path to the majors in the latest installment of Prospect Watch.
Guerrero's second home run this season with Buffalo was an absolute moonshot, as he rocketed it right out of the Pawtucket Red Sox's McCoy Stadium. And not into the bleachers, either. He took it right out of the ball park, which is what the Blue Jays should be doing soon with Guerrero if they want to stop being on no hit watch twice a week.
In 30 games with the Bisons last year, Guerrero batted .336/.414/.564 with six home runs, so this isn't some kind of statistical anomaly. The guy is just incredible at baseball. There was quite a bit of debate regarding where he should have started this season, before the oblique strain ended the debate.
With the recent slew of contract extensions -- especially the Braves' emphasis on locking up young players with Ronald Acuna and Ozhaino Albies and the White Sox signing Eloy Jiminez, the Blue Jays could end up following suit on Guerrero. It's a copycat league, after all. In the meantime, however, Guerrero is clearly gaining nothing from playing at the minor league level, and his latest blast just proves that even further.
