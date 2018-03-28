Vladimir Guerrero Jr. clubs a walk-off home run in his father's former home stadium in Montreal
If we wrote a script for this exhibition game in Olympic Stadium, this was the ending, right?
A phrase you hear far too often these days is some derivative of "you just can't make this stuff up." It's supposed to be a commentary about how unbelievable something is, but come on, we've all seen plenty of fictional television and literature, right? People can make almost anything up.
No, what we should embrace is stuff that happens just as perfectly as we could have scripted it. That's what happened Tuesday night in Montreal's Olympic Stadium when Vladimir Guerrero Jr. clubbed a walk-off home run.
The Story
A prodigy from the Dominican Republic arrives on the scene in Montreal in 1996. He was only 21 years old and named Vladimir Guerrero. In eight years with the Expos, Vlad would hit .323/.390/.588 with four All-Star trips, three Silver Sluggers, 234 home runs, 123 stolen bases, 84 outfield assists and off-the-charts fun that couldn't possibly be measured in numbers.
The city would lose its Expos, but Guerrero would remain wildly popular through his election into the Baseball Hall of Fame this past January.
Montreal's old Olympic Stadium generally gets two exhibition games a year, late in March before the start of the season, with the Blue Jays serving as the "home" team -- being the last team in Canada.
Speaking of which, Canada's last team has a highly-touted prospect who just happens to be the son of Vladimir Guerrero.
Vlad Jr. is ranked as the third-best prospect in baseball by most outlets, behind Shohei Ohtani and Ronald Acuna.
The younger Vlad hit .323/.425/.485 with 28 doubles, 13 homers and 76 RBI in 119 games between Class A and High-A last season. He'll likely see time in Double-A and Triple-A this season with a trip to the majors a possibility, but it's also possible that doesn't happen until 2019.
Regardless, it's pretty exciting to see the young third baseman coming up for a Canadian team.
The Ovation
Earlier in the night, there were shots of Vlad Jr. getting huge ovations from the Montreal fans. Here's some of it, along with shots of the crowd where plenty of Vlad Sr. jerseys are being worn:
As noted, if we're writing a storybook finish ...
The Home Run
Yep, this is it:
Amazing to see all those Expos fans in Guerrero jerseys going nuts for the younger Guerrero, who grew up making trips to that very ballpark with his father.
Reality's better than fiction anyway, right?
-
Sterling hints at Stanton's HR call
We'll have to wait to find out Sterling's personalized call for Stanton, but he's given some...
-
A's top prospect Puk needs TJ surgery
Puk had a shot at a big-league call up this season, but now that'll be off the table
-
Melancon is yet another hurt Giants P
If Melancon starts the season on the DL, he'll join Madison Bumgarner and Jeff Samardzija
-
Betts proves in-game interviews are fun
Kris Bryant tripled over the Red Sox outfielder's head; what followed made the broadcast more...
-
Bryant's third annual preseason prank
Bryant hit three different drafts as a pizza delivery man
-
SportsLine projects Yanks-Red Sox battle
How close will it be between these two blood rivals? Very close, says SportsLine