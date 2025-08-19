Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. avoided a serious injury during Monday night's game against the Pirates. Guerrero, who was caught on camera pointing to his left leg and mouthing something to the dugout (video via BlueSky here), is dealing only with inflammation in his hamstring rather than anything that will sideline him for weeks, if not months. He's considered day-to-day, according to what manager John Scheider told reporters on Tuesday.

Guerrero was replaced during the fifth inning of Monday's contest, with Ty France filling in at the cold corner.

Guerrero is obviously the centerpiece of the Blue Jays' offense. He's hitting .298/.396/.498 with 30 doubles, 21 homers, 69 RBI and 83 runs this season. Losing him for any period of time makes a significant impact on the lineup and its ability to consistently produce. France would be an option to step in as the everyday first baseman if Guerrero needed to be placed on the injured list while utility man Ernie Clement is also an option.

The Blue Jays, after a 5-2 loss Monday, hold a five-game lead over the Red Sox and the Yankees in the American League East. They are looking for their first division title since 2015 and only their second since 1993.