Vladimir Guerrero Jr. makes MLB debut: Blue Jays prospect grounds out to first in first plate appearance

The Toronto Blue Jays have called up third baseman and top overall prospect Vladimir Guerrero Jr., and he makes his MLB debut at home against the Athletics on Friday night.

Guerrero Jr. is of course the son of Hall of Famer Vladimir Guerrero, and in addition to those legendary bloodlines he absolutely dominated at every level of the minors despite being much younger than his peer group. Even though Vlad Jr. is still just 20 years and 41 days of age -- he'll be the youngest Blue Jay in the majors in franchise history -- he was ready for the highest level last year. Given that readiness in tandem with his elite tools at the plate, don't be surprised if he starts producing right away.

Speaking of right away, we're here to walk you through every moment of what's one of the most hotly anticipated MLB debuts in recent memory. Gird yourselves, baseball enthusiasts, for lethal levels of Vladito ...

The lineup

And here's manager Charlie Montoyo's first-ever lineup with Vlad Jr. in it:

You won't want to miss this one! #LetsGoBlueJays pic.twitter.com/2YO8S4wQ9i — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) April 26, 2019

There's our hero, batting fifth in the Toronto lineup, between two lefties. Guerrero Jr. typically batted third in the minors, so this spot is theoretically less of a fulcrum. In case you were wondering, hitters don't often make their debuts so high in the lineup:

At 20 years, 41 days old, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is the youngest player to start batting 5th in his MLB debut since Jimmy McMath for the Cubs on September 7, 1968, at 19 years, 28 days old. — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) April 26, 2019

Assuming Vlad Jr. never again sees action in the minors for anything other than a rehab assignment -- perish the thought -- he effectively ends his minor-league career with a slash line of .331/.413/.531 with 44 home runs and 71 doubles in 288 games.

The arrival

Ready for a nice touch? Vlad Jr. showed up to Rogers Centre wearing his pop's old Expos jersey:

Vlad Sr. spent the first eight years of his career with the Expos (10 if you count the minors), and Vlad Jr. was born in Montreal (in March of Vlad Sr.'s age-24 season). So this is a very nice way to honor both his dad and Canadian baseball.

Oh, and in case you were wondering, yes, Papa V is on hand in Toronto tonight:

Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo hugs Vladimir Guerrero Sr. during batting practice prior to Friday's game. USATSI

Batting practice

Vlad Jr. has already flashed elite exit velocity in the minors, and he's got a swing plane that lends itself to putting up big power numbers. Yeah, it's just bp, but consider this pre-game blast on Friday night to be a sign of things to come:

Don't be surprised if Vlad Jr. at 5:00 BP is appointment viewing going forward. Let the Home Run Derby speculation commence.

First plate appearance

In the second, Vlad faced Oakland starter Mike Fiers. In the top half, Guerrero was vigorously cheered for successful fielding a poorly struck foul grounder, so enthusiasm was brimming. Anyhow, Fiers is a right-hander, so Guerrero ceded the platoon advantage in his first career plate appearance. While Guerrero was of course very good against same-side pitching in the minors, he was better against lefties, which is what you would expect.

Fiers is a deep-repertoire sort with below-average velocity but command of plenty of secondary offerings, including a cutter and changeup that can be hard to square up. First, the ovation:

Fiers fed Guerrero all fastballs in their five-pitch encounter. Already, Guerrero's batting eye is on display. He laid off two pitches that weren't anywhere near the zone and also passed on a 1-1 fastball that was just off the plate. Unfortunately for Vlad, plate ump David Rackley incorrectly called it a strike, which tilted the count to Fiers' favor. At 2-2, Guerrero grounded out to first base. Now for a bit of symmetry:

First MLB plate appearance



Vladimir Guerrero (9/19/1996)

groundout vs Steve Avery



Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (4/26/2019)

groundout vs Mike Fiers — Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) April 26, 2019

And here's that first plate appearance for your viewing pleasure (note the nice swing he puts on that 1-0 fastball):