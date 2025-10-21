The Toronto Blue Jays are going to the World Series for the first time since 1993 thanks in large part to Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who was named ALCS MVP following his monster series against the Seattle Mariners. Vlad Jr. went 10 for 26 (.385) with three doubles, three home runs, four walks, and two strikeouts in the seven games, and that includes going 0 for 7 in Games 1 and 2.

Guerrero's biggest ALCS game was the crucial Game 3 win, which got the Blue Jays back in the series and avoided the dreaded 3-0 series deficit. He went 4 for 4 with two doubles, a home run, and a walk in the Game 3 win, and he nearly hit for the cycle. Guerrero's fourth hit was a double that split the gap, but he held up at second rather than try for the triple.

ALCS MVP is an ALCS-only award, of course, though Guerrero has been the best player on the field this postseason. He went 1 for 4 in Game 7 and that lowered his October batting line to .442/.510/.930. Guerrero leads all players in hits (19), homers (6), RBI (19), and total bases (40) this postseason even though the Blue Jays had a Wild Card Series bye.

"Thank you for bringing the energy. We do this for you guys," Guerrero said to fans after being named MVP. "The job's not finished. We've got four more to go."

Toronto signed Guerrero to a 14-year, $500 million extension in April. That kept him off the free agent market this coming offseason.

Guerrero and the Blue Jays will take on the Los Angeles Dodgers when the World Series begins Friday at Rogers Centre. Toronto is looking for their first World Series title since their back-to-back championships in 1992 and 1993. The Dodgers will try to become baseball's first back-to-back World Series winner since the 1998-2000 New York Yankees.